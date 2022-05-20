To the editor:
The members of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church in Danvers would like to extend our deepest appreciation to everyone that made the Ukrainian medical supply collection such a success.
The generosity of our community resulted in two large deliveries of much-needed medical items to Christ The King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, where they will be transported to New Jersey, then shipped by air to Poland, and then to the Ukraine.
When receiving the donations, a grateful Father Yaroslav Nalysnyk of Christ The King said, “You are saving lives.”
This would not have been possible without the outpouring of donations from so many of our neighbors, and again, heartfelt thanks to you all.
Special thanks are extended to:
— The Salem News for the publicity, both online and in print, that highlighted this collection;
Wayside Container of Peabody, for the donation of the storage space used during the collection;
Staples Connect at Liberty Tree Mall, for helping with the blue and yellow banners;
and all the volunteers that assisted in any way.
Please keep the Ukrainians in your prayers.
June Guidara
Church Publicist
Holy Trinity United
Methodist Church