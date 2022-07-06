To the editor:
North Street Northfields Neighborhood Assoc. (NSNFNA) would like to thank the Salem Fire Department for the recent tours given of the historic North Street Fire Station located at 142 North St. This little gem was constructed in 1881 in the Queen Anne Style and is listed on the National Historic Register. It is the oldest continually working fire station in Salem and one of the oldest in the nation.
NSNFNA would like to extend our sincere thanks and a tip of the helmet to Fire Chief Alan Dionne, Lt. Steve Twomey, Firefighter Willie Nolasco along with the extend Yale/ Austin family for their loan of vintage firefighting objects and to Bonnie Hurd Smith for research support and great enthusiasm. The kids were delighted to see Engine Two and the grown-ups appreciated the chance to see a handsome old building and hear bygone tales of bucket brigades and fire clubs.
Anne Sterling and Ellie Rounds
Co-Chairs, North Street Northfields Neighborhood Association
Salem