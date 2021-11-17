To the editor:
As a parent during the 1940s and ‘50s, there was no lack of toys made in the United States. But now 90% of the toys are made in China because the CEOs of most American companies put profit before American workers. This trend was not limited to toys and we are now seeing the inevitable and unsustainable: the almost complete bottleneck at our major cargo seaports where full and empty truck containers are stacked up by the thousands with delays of delivery measured in months.
The scenes we see each night on TV of these mountains of containers and hundreds of ships anchored offshore waiting to dock is proof that we must move substantial portions of our manufacturing back to the United States. If this was done, we’d get the supply train back on track, put our people back to productive work and achieve lower prices by eliminating the extortionist high shipping costs.
As citizens, we should all make this happen by contacting our legislators in Washington and urge them to enact bills that favor manufacturing in the United States.
Louis Zirin
Swampscott