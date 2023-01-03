To the editor:
Does your New Year's resolution include being involved more in your community? Supporting your neighbor? Or stepping in and standing up during difficult situations? If any of this is a goal for you, we’re here to help.
We warmly invite you to join the town of Ipswich and the Ipswich Human Rights Commission as we offer a Bystander Training Workshop, Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Cafeteria.
This training is intended to teach community members to be an advocate when they observe incidents of harassment. Space is limited, please sign up: https://tinyurl.com/IHRCBystander
We hope to see you there.
Heather Leonard,
Ipswich Human Rights Commission