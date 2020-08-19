To the editor:
The November election is an important election for all homeowners and tenants. There will be a ballot question that will override Proposition 2 ½. The city is calling it a debt exclusion. A yes vote on this question will allow the city to raise our taxes to pay for a new East Gloucester-Veterans school. We all love our children and want them to have the best education, but it is teachers who give our children their education, not the building. We need to tighten our belts and fix the schools we have! At this time, we are still paying for the West Parish School and are facing water and sewer improvements that may be in the millions.
As you read the ballot question, please note that there is no dollar amount listed and the city can raise our taxes considerably! Supposedly, the Massachusetts School Building Authority does not allow a dollar figure to be put on the ballot question. The question is why. No dollar amount on the question allows the city to increase our taxes if the cost of the building goes up. How do you vote for something with an unknown amount? How long will this debt exclusion last?
Keep in mind that if you are a tenant, your rent will also go up when your landlord has to pay more taxes. Many homeowners are elderly and living on fixed incomes and can’t afford more taxes.
This is the debt exclusion (Proposition 2 ½) wording that was approved as of July 29 by the City Council:
"Shall the City of Gloucester be allowed to exempt from the provisions of Proposition 2 1/2, so called, the amounts required to pay for bonds issued in order to provide the necessary funding for the design, site work, construction and outfitting of a new East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Elementary School."
The wording is simple, but don’t let it deceive you! We urge you to vote no.
With a pandemic still going strong and all the monies the cities and state are using to help the people of Massachusetts, it is not a time to be spending money on a new, controversial school project.
So even if you have decided not to vote in this presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, please come out and vote no on this very important debt exclusion ballot question.
Olimpia Louise Palazzola
Pamela Steele
Gloucester
