To the editor:
As a homeowner and business owner nearing 70, with no children in Rockport schools, I urge Rockporters to vote yes on the school override, keeping public schools as the heartbeat of our town.
Children are our future. Without local education, why would families select Rockport to settle in? The rise in Rockport’s average age and skyrocketing real estate prices aren’t immutable givens; local government can find creative ways to make Rockport affordable to younger families through initiatives such as affordable housing and creative taxation strategies so out-of-towners investing in Rockport real estate pay in a different bracket than people who call Rockport home.
We draw school choice students from surrounding towns, adding to the bottom line. After serving six years on the School Committee, I know this for a fact. Lively partnerships with local institutions such as Rockport Music enrich educational offerings; local businesses rely on well-educated local teenagers for our seasonal workforce, supporting our main industry: Tourism. A family-based community where neighbors grow up together is safer, requiring less policing than neighborhoods of vacation homes, empty most of the year. The school campus offers benefits to all — continuing education, playing fields, tennis courts, a large auditorium — free and open to all, year-round.
Few people enjoy paying the tax collector, but this override will cost about the same as a weekly cup of coffee. It’s been years; the need is real. Let’s invest in our children, in our future. Please vote yes for the school override. Thank you.
Laura Evans
Rockport