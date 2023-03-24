To the editor:
We object to the language in the newly featured comic strip, "Crabgrass!" In what kind of world is it OK for a parent to tell a child, “You break it, I break you!” (March 22) or “If I even find one scratch on my new television, I’ll put a scratch in your vision.” (March 23)?
Comics should be funny, or even gently thought-provoking. That threatening, sarcastic kind of language is not appropriate for any parent, in any kind of situation, or at any time. Sadly, educators and mental health professionals alike agree that type of verbally abusive behavior is more than likely to be perpetuated from generation to generation.
After reading so much negative news day after day, we find it is really disappointing to see that negativity is even being repeated in the final pages of our daily newspaper. We hope The Salem News will look more carefully at its choice of syndicated comics in the future.
Don and Linda Doliber,
Marblehead