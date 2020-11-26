To the editor:
They warned us. Any New Yorker who had ever known Donald Trump before he walked down the Tower's golden steps in 2015, before he accused Mexicans trying to reach the United States for a better life as being rapists, before he ridiculed Gold Star parents or called those who wore the uniform of our country "suckers and losers," before he tore children from parents, caged the former and routed the latter to places where they and their children can not be reunited.
They warned us. Before he yanked our country from the Paris climate agreements as oceans rise, before he pulled us out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership to watch as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, with China leading other western Pacific countries, is launched, before we left our allies in the lurch, trying to hold on to the nuclear deal with Iran, allowing Iran to increase its nuclear capabilities. They warned us repeatedly.
But they never warned us about his dismantling of our democracy, his inability to accept loss.
They never warned us that this once great country that saved the world from fascism in World War II, once highly respected worldwide as the planet's undisputed hegemon, would be pitied, the MAGA hat ridiculed, because there was no need to make the United States great again. It already was.
In the last few days, while the country is going through the Trump tantrums, I read something, written by one of his critics, comparing him "to a kid who doesn't get chosen to play on the neighborhood basketball team, then pricks the ball to release the air, making sure that no one else can play either."
I'm a seven-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving at the height of both the Korean conflict and the Cold War and was very proud to have worn USAF blue. So, yes, I'm an old guy. One of my grandsons is a USAF sergeant now, as is his wife, mother of their 7-month-old son. Her cultural identity is Mexican, his French-Canadian/German. Together they are truly symbolic of the great American melting pot and we are very proud of them.
But not so much any more of this country, or of our political system that sets up 50 different election systems in our 50 states, a system that has seen every one of those states' 50 secretaries of state say there was no fraud in their elections while, with very few exceptions, members of the GOP leadership remain silent while our democracy is shredded.
We were not warned about that.
Warren Salinger
Rockport
