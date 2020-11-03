This is it. It's Election Day 2020. The Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times staff will be providing live updates all evening long on results in this historic election, from the presidential race to local legislative races and ballot questions on the North Shore and Cape Ann.
Live: Election 2020 on the North Shore/Cape Ann
