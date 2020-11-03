201103_GT_PBI_CAVOTES_085.jpg

A voter checks in at Gloucester High School on Nov. 3 as Cape Ann voters head to the polls in one of the nation's most hotly contested presidential races in recent history.

 Paul Bilodeau/Staff photo

This is it. It's Election Day 2020. The Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times staff will be providing live updates all evening long on results in this historic election, from the presidential race to local legislative races and ballot questions on the North Shore and Cape Ann.

