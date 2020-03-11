Coronavirus photo

An illustration from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the ultrastructural morphology of coronaviruses.

 Courtesy Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Following Gov. Charlie Baker's declaration of a state of emergency in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon in response to a "significant uptick" in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, businesses, schools and organizations have begun to cancel large gatherings and implement other cautionary measures.

Check back here frequently throughout the day for the latest on local cancellations and other measures being taken throughout the North Shore.

