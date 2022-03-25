Sited in a charming enclave for privacy yet delightfully close to Manchester’s beautiful White Beach, this immaculate sun-drenched colonial boasts nearly 5,000 square feet including a finished walk-out basement and a pine wine cellar ideal for the consummate entertainer or aspiring sommelier. According to J Barrett & Company’s Mandy Sheriff who lists the property for $1,565,000, there is little to do but pack your bags and “turn the key”.
“This house just feels like home. It simply embraces you upon entry,” she says. “Filled with generous, versatile and often unexpected spaces, it is so well-suited for the comforts of every day.”
A welcoming drive enhanced by natural stone walls leads the way into a warm foyer and a main level comprised of a thoughtful mix of formal and casual rooms with decorative wainscoting, crown moldings, hardwood floors, five fireplaces and over-sized windows for optimal natural light. The comfortable living room with French doors flows easily to a family room featuring walls of picture windows and abundant light. A “must-have” in today’s market, this home also has a private home office with built-in bookcases and fireplace.
The chef’s kitchen is light and bright and well-equipped with stainless steel appliances including a six-burner Wolf stove, granite counter tops and a center island with microwave, dishwasher and seating for two. An adjoining sitting area with fireplace opens to a glorious three season room. A laundry room, a half bath and an over-sized coat closet round off this floor.
The primary suite on the second level is absolutely splendid with French doors to a private Juliet balcony, and his and hers walk-in custom closets and a spa-style marble bath complete with soaking tub, stall shower and double vanity. Three additional bedrooms (one of which is en suite) share this level, along with a third full bath.
“Hickory Hill is a very desirable Manchester by the Sea neighborhood not far from town, the train and top-rated schools,” says Sheriff. “Despite its accessibility, this home is neatly tucked away for the utmost in privacy. It would be a privilege to live here.”
For more information, or to schedule a viewing, call Mandy Sheriff at 978-985-6907.
AT A GLANCE:
· 4 Bedrooms
· 3 Full and 2 half Baths
· 2-car Garage
· 4,667 Sq. Ft.
· 1.61 Acres
LISTED BY:
· Mandy Sheriff
· J Barrett & Company
· 978-985-6907 · www.jbarrettrealty.com