BOSTON — Federal fishing managers are looking for feedback from lobster harvesters about a plan to require electronic tracking of boats.
An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory authority, is considering implementing the tracking requirements for lobster and Jonah crab boats that have federal permits. The board approved the proposal for public comment on Monday.
The new requirements could help protect vulnerable right whales and also give scientists a better idea about the population of lobsters and crabs, regulators have said. The whales number less than 350 and they are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
The board said it plans to hold public hearings about the proposal early next year.
The lobster fishing business is facing a host of other new restrictions to try to protect the rare whales, including a rule that makes an approximately 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.
Commercial fishing groups have criticized federal fishing managers over the right whale rules and said the rules threaten to endanger the future of New England’s iconic lobster fishery while failing to protect the whales.
Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in the U.S. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
The U.S. lobster fishery is mostly in Maine, where lobster has been worth more than $400 million at the docks for seven years in a row after never coming close to that number before, according to state records that go back to the 1880s.