BEVERLY -- Can the Republican party in Massachusetts recapture the governor's office?
It might seem early to be asking that question considering that Democrat Maura Healey's four-year term began only a few weeks ago. But that was also the point of an event held Saturday morning at the Beverly Farms Library.
About 30 people gathered for a public forum about the future of the Republican party in Massachusetts. Local Republicans organized the event and invited recent candidate for governor Chris Doughty as their speaker.
Doughty, a 59-year-old businessman from Wrentham, lost in the Republican primary to Geoff Diehl, who went on to lose by a large margin to Healey in the final election. Doughty said he's not sure if he'll run again, but the Republicans in the room urged him to make a decision sooner rather than later.
"If we want to win in 2024 you've got to start now," said Dr. Cynthia Bjorlie of Gloucester, who organized the forum along with Claire and Sam Cabot of Beverly. "Everybody knows it's grassroots and I'm starting in Essex County."
Republicans had held the governor's seat for 24 of the past 32 years in Massachusetts, where voters have often viewed a Republican governor as a check on the overwhelming Democratic state legislature. But Diehl, who had the support of Donald Trump, was seen by many as too conservative to fill that role.
Sam Cabot introduced Doughty as someone in the tradition of more moderate former Republican governors like Charlie Baker and Mitt Romney.
"This is a person we felt should hae been our nominee for governor, and we are hoping we can perhaps persuade him to continue his political career," Cabot said.
Doughty said he decided to run for governor last year because Diehl, a Trump supporter, didn't really have a chance.
"People were saying it was guaranteed (that Healey would win), it was already over," Doughty said. "I was unwilling to accept that."
Doughty had never run for political office and acknowledged that he made mistakes. He said he hired the wrong people at the start of his campaign and focused on the general election because he assumed that Republicans would vote for him due to Diehl's limited appeal. Doughty ended up with 44% of the vote.
"In hindsight I probably blew it," he said. "I should have spent more time with activist Republicans."
Tim Clark, a former Republican state representative from Hamilton, noted the older ages of many of the people at the forum and said the party needs to get younger people involved. Claire Cabot said the Beverly City Republican Committee is looking for younger members, including a chairperson.
Doughty said the state's Republicans must remain optimistic and stick to their message. When he asked the audience what that message should be, they cited things like less government, more personal responsibility and freedom, and fiscal responsibility.
"The conservative message is true. It works," Doughty said. "Let's carry that forward to the future."