TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 semifinals: Masconomet vs. Bishop Stang at Newton South (4:30); Division 4 state semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Lenox at St. John’s Shrewsbury (4:30).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Newburyport (6); Beverly/Salem at Haverhill (7); Marblehead/Swampscott at Methuen (7).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Manchester (6); Marblehead Seasiders at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (7:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School Basketball League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Essex Tech vs. Hamilton-Wenham (6); Danvers vs. Pingree (7); Gloucester vs. Marblehead (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).

