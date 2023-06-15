TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 semifinals: Masconomet vs. Bishop Stang at Newton South (4:30); Division 4 state semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Lenox at St. John’s Shrewsbury (4:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Vermont at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Newburyport (6); Beverly/Salem at Haverhill (7); Marblehead/Swampscott at Methuen (7).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Manchester (6); Marblehead Seasiders at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (7:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School Basketball League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Essex Tech vs. Hamilton-Wenham (6); Danvers vs. Pingree (7); Gloucester vs. Marblehead (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).