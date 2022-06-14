The following students from the following towns have been named to the honor roll and principal’s list at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn for the third quarter of the 2021-22 academic year. Honor roll students must achieve 85 or above in all of their classes. Students earning principal’s list status must achieve 90 or above in all of their classes.
BEVERLY:
Principal’s List: Christina Leuzzi, ’28, Isbella Leuzzi, ’28 Tyler Desmond, ’26.
Honor Roll: Benjamin Fry, ’24
BOXFORD:
Principal’s List: Gabrielle Oakes, ’24, Evan O’Heir, ’24
Honor Roll: Hannah Coleman, ’24
DANVERS:
Principal’s List: Michael DeMaino, ’26, Makenzie Petillo, ’24, Amanda Forziati, ’23
Honor Roll: Sophia Lafont, ’28
IPSWICH:
Honor Roll: Hagen Parent, ’27, Samuel York, ’22
MARBLEHEAD:
Honor Roll: Eli Georges, ’28, Wesley Georges, ’26, Andrew Richman, ’26
Principal’s List: Jack Dignan, ’27, Annabelle Hartley, ’25, Owen Giangrande, ’22
PEABODY:
Principal’s List: Ryan Gil, ’27, Brianna Porras, ’27, Chance Bonafanti, ’25, Kylie Kennison, ’24, John Kolokithas, ’24, Jenna Chaplain, ’23, Tara Powers, ’23, Ashley Porras, ’22, Brianna Skory, ’22,
Honor Roll: Ava Korisianos, ’26, Roma Braid, ’25, Haylie Grossmann, ’23, Gianna Korsianos, ’23, Zachary Fisher, ’22, Elizabeth Fitch, ’22, Henri Miraka, ’22
SALEM:
Honor Roll: Emma Pelletier, ’28, Tina Amin, ’25, Ava Kidd, ’25, Cian LeVasseur, ’25, Cade Cornell, ’24, Gabriela Ferullo, ’24, Joseph Goyette, ’24, Jacob Guarino, ’24, Kyle Rush, ’24, Griffin L’Italien, ’23
Principal’s List: Eliana Fae Angeles, ’25, Lucienne Pelletier, ’25, Kaya Jackson, ’24, Alexandria Boucher, ’23
SWAMPSCOTT:
Honor Roll: Kalen Huddle, ’27, Reese Matela, ’25, Nickolas Likhterman, ’24, Matheus Menezes-Avendanha, ’24, Alef Potter, ’24, Niya Morgen, ’23
Principal’s List: Connor Iannotti, ’28, Matthew Iannotti, ’28, Ava Nason, ’26, Stephen Nason, ’26. Gretchen Emmerich, ’25, Abigail Malcuit, ’25, Kasey Litwin, ’24, Charlie Sullivan, ’22