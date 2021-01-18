Looking for young Nathaniel: The big, busy Manning family

Third in a weekly series of articles about young Nathaniel Hawthorne, written by Rae Padilla Francoeur in conjunction with The House of the Seven Gables. Find the first two stories in the series at salemnews.com.
Nathaniel missed out on a loving father but he did not lack for love. His immediate family included his mother, his grandparents, eight unmarried aunts and uncles and his two adoring sisters. Though he was the first to graduate from college, his family was literate and accomplished. They read, published, belonged to the athenaeum where they borrowed books, and oversaw Nathaniel’s education. Although precocious, he resisted his grade-school education. Family invested time and money on teachers, tutors and schools for the boy.
Two of his mother’s brothers, Robert and Richard Manning, were most involved with Nathaniel. Robert, especially, helped his sister raise her son. The family ran a stagecoach line from Salem that allowed them to travel. In addition, they managed sizable real estate holdings in Maine, sold horses, operated a blacksmith shop in both Salem and Raymond, Maine, and Robert distinguished himself in horticulture. He acquired expertise in the varieties of fruit trees grown in New England. He nurtured a large fruit tree orchard in Salem and published a definitive book on the subject. Most notably, he became the leading pomologist in America.
According to David Moffat, historical interpreter at The House of the Seven Gables, Nathaniel’s family legacy went beyond associations with the witchcraft trials. His father was a sea captain and members of his mother’s upper middle class family were successful entrepreneurs. Nathaniel, says Moffat, felt his rootedness in Salem. “He almost certainly would have gone to sea but his father, an uncle and cousins died at sea. Because of the Manning family’s stagecoach business, he was able to take a more landward path.” Later in life, Hawthorne’s feelings about Salem grew quite ambivalent.
Nathaniel frolicked, often by himself. And languishing may have been his most effective defense while on Herbert Street. When he was 9, he hurt his ankle playing stickball (similar to softball). For the next 14 months he was lame. People suspected he milked the injury because he didn’t like school but he did like to read. His favorite book was John Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress” but he read widely from the classics, contemporary bestsellers and the poetry of Edmund Spenser that he loved. All the same, he called his house ‘Castle Dismal.’ There he read, malingered and after graduating from Bowdoin, spent 12 years accruing his mighty writing chops.
Nathaniel Hawthorne grew up in Salem. The house in which he was born and spent his first formative years is located at the House of the Seven Gables National Historic District property on 115 Derby St. Next week: A port of possibility.
