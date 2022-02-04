SALISBURY — Got the winter blues? One great way to beat them is to head to the beach and grab hold of some real blues.
On Friday night, Blue Ocean Music Hall will host the 12th annual New England Winter Blues Festival at the beachfront venue.
Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson will be headlining the bill. A member of blues icon Muddy Waters’ band, Johnson lept into the worldwide blues spotlight after his seven years stint with Waters, touring Europe, Japan, Australia and coast to coast in the U.S.
The festival will also feature up and coming blues star Sonya Rae Taylor and The Wicked Lo-Down.
Tickets are $38 on the day of the show but there’s no guarantee there will be any available at the night of the concert. This show has been a long time coming, originally slated for last Sept. 3, then scheduled for Feb. 12 before being moved up to this Friday.
Johnson is a guitar master of Chicago’s West Side blues, recognized by its alternating searing single-note leads with powerful, distorted chords. The style was popularized in the late-’50s, mostly by Otis Rush and Magic Sam. Initially, it developed because small bands couldn’t afford both a lead and rhythm guitar player and the style became an essential ingrediant for much of modern blues.
After cutting his teeth as a long-time sideman, Johnson grabbed hold of the West Side style and made a name for himself.
Like so many of the blues greats, Johnson’s life began in the rural south. He was born in 1939 in Mississippi and raised in Itta Bena, a small town between Jackson, Miss., and Memphis. His first musical experience was reported to be leading a church choir in nearby Greenwood, where he also began seeing shows by blues artists such as Sonny Boy Williamson, Robert Nighthawk and Muddy Waters. Johnson’s first guitar was reportedly a Roy Rogers special from his mother and a cousin taught him how to tune it.
He followed the path of many southern bluesmen before him and moved to Chicago in 1955. AT the time, he was confident as a singer but still struggling with his guitar skills.
Johnson has said drummer Ray Scott gave him his first gig, as a vocalist and dancer. Floyd Murphy, the great ex-Sun Records session guitarist, was playing in the group and served as a model for the aspiring guitarist.
“I would watch him, but I would never let him know I was trying to learn from him,” Johnson said in interviews.
As his guitar skills improved, Johnson got a job as vocalist and bassist with Tall Milton Sheldon’s band. When Sheldon stepped away from the stage in the early 1960s to become a preacher, Johnson switched to lead guitar and took over as band leader.
“The people on Independence Boulevard named me Guitar Junior,” he recounted in interviews. “I carried a big crowd. I’d play in their back yards, on the streets and in the park.”
In the mid-1960s, Johnson fell under the spell of the West Side blues icon Magic Sam when they played together.
“I really dug the way Sam played,” Luther said. “He liked the way I played, too. I had to play Sam Cooke’s song, ‘Somebody Have Mercy’ every night for him, two or three times.” Johnson also gigged around the West Side with Sunnyland Slim, Bobby Rush and others before cutting his first recording on his own, a 45, for the Big Beat label in 1972.
Sitting in with Waters’ band the following year earned the up-and-coming bluesman his big break. He was offered a steady gig and established himself as another of Waters’ succession of standout guitarists.
During his seven years with Waters, Johnson took part in the genre’s resurgence as new generations embraced the blues. After Waters’ band broke up in 1980, Johnson put together his own group and he made his U.S. album recording debut as a leader on Alligator’s Living Chicago Blues series in 1980. Before that, he had recorded only for European labels, and as a sideman.
Johnson relocated to the Boston area in the early 1980s and with his own band, began plying the region with his Chicago-tinged blues. After a decade and a half living in Antrim, New Hampshire, a small town on Route 9 between Keene and Peterborough, Johnson reportedly moved south to Florida in recent years.
Johnson’s recorded albums for Telarc and Bullseye Blues and now in his 80s maintains an active touring schedule. With his big voice and high-energy performances, Johnson has developed a devoted following. But mostly it’s his hard-edged guitar playing that draws the audiences. As he says frequently, “I just naturally got that West Side style.”
Luther “Guitar Junior’ Johnson Releases
1976 — Luther’s Blues (Black & Blue, released in U.S. on Evidence)
1980 — Living Chicago Blues, Vol. 4 (Alligator)
1984 — Doin’ The Sugar Too (Rooster, re-released on Bullseye Blues)
1991 — I Want To Groove With You (Bullseye Blues)
1992 — It’s Good To Me (Bullseye Blues)
1994 — Country Sugar Papa (Bullseye Blues)
1996 — Slammin’ On The West Side (Telarc)
1998 — Got To Find A Way (Telarc)
1999 — Live At The Rynborn (M.C.)
2001 — Talkin’ About Soul (Telarc)
2020 — Won’t Be Back No More (Crossroads Blue Media)
2021 — Once in A Blue Moon (Crossroads Blue Media)