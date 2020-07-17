Maccario in finals at Mass. Am

Winning the historical and prestigious Massachusetts Amateur Championship takes grit, determination and a whole lot of stamina. Fortunately for Bradford's Nick Maccario, he appears to possess all three.
Following four days of consistently stellar golf, the former St. John's Prep standout finds himself on the brink of history as he looks to become the 112th victor at this year's marquee Mass Golf event. He's already endured a whopping 101 holes of golf in four days, but after two match play wins on Thursday just 36 more holes stand between the 28-year-old Maccario and his first-ever Mass. Am crown.
"It really is such a grind," said Maccario, a winner at last year's Mid Amateur Championship. "It's basically 36 holes a day for three days plus the stroke play, so it's a lot of golf. But (host club) Kittansett is now one of my favorites and I'm lucky to be in position to win this thing."
In clinching his spot in Friday's finals -- where he will duke it out with Nashawtuc Country Club's Matthew Organisak beginning at 8 a.m. -- Maccario began his shot-making tirade by carding a combined 2-over par 144 in his two stroke play rounds on Monday and Tuesday.
He followed that up with a pair of match play wins on Wednesday over Jack Tegan and defending champion Steven DiLisio, respectively. That set the stage for Thursday morning's quarterfinals, where he snuck past Benjamin Spitz in a match that went the distance. Maccario trailed or was tied for the majority of said match before sealing the win with an eagle putt on 18.
"It was a battle and I knew it would be," said Maccario, who stuck a 5-iron from 190 yards out into the wind on 18 to set up a mid-range eagle putt that he dropped in downhill.
"(Spitz) is one of the best putters I've ever seen and we went back and forth all day. It was really a hard fought match."
After a 30-minute lunch break, Maccario headed back out to the tee for a semifinal match against Brockton's Matt Parziale, who competed in the 2018 Masters Tournament. Maccario trailed by as many as three holes early on, but battled back to take the lead on 16 and held strong down the stretch. Despite what the scorecard said, it was a perfect shot on 15 to halve the hole that really gave Maccario the confidence he needed to finish strong.
It wasn't your typical approach shot or even a chip around the green. Instead, Maccario used the toe of his putter to connect cleanly on a shot off the green that was wedged between the rough and fairway leading up to the hole. The ball rolled smoothly through the fairway and nestled close enough to the pin for a tap in birdie. Parziale two-putted from about 40 feet for birdie to halve the hole.
"Fifteen was probably the best shot of the tournament for me," he said of the putter trick shot, which he learned from Bradford Country Club owner Kevin Murphy. "I probably had about five yards of fairway to go through and then 10 yards of green and I got it to about a foot."
Now, with only one opponent left standing between him and the championship trophy, Maccario will look to get some rest before embarking on one last 36-hole clash against a familiar foe.
"Matt (Organisak) and I actually played stroke play together on Monday and Tuesday and he's definitely a good golfer. I mean, I probably have 100 pounds on him and he still muscles it by me; so really impressive game and at this stage everyone is solid," said Maccario. "But it's one of those things where to this point I'm already pretty satisfied in everything I've done."
With that said, Maccario did admit that a win on Friday would be extra special.
"To be able to put my name on a trophy that's over 100 years old would be pretty remarkable. Especially to add it to a list that has so many other (St. John's Prep) golfers on it," he said. "That alone would be pretty awesome."
