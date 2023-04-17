Beverly is known as “The Garden City,” and a stroll through Lynch Park or Long Hill will tell you why.
Situated on a point with panoramic sea views, David S. Lynch Memorial Park is often called the "crown jewel" of Beverly.
Owned and maintained by the city, it is the former site of the vast summer home of Robert and Marie Antoinette Evans, who transformed it into one of the North Shore’s finest estates.
An elaborate Italianate garden, adorned with rare plants and shrubs imported from around the world, now stands where the property's Stetson Cottage — which was cut in half then floated to and reassembled on Peaches Point in Marblehead — once stood.
In the summers of 1909 and 1910, President William Howard Taft leased Stetson Cottage as his seasonal White House, hosting leaders and dignitaries from around the world. Taft is said to have signed the “Treaty of Beverly” here, which laid the foundation for future U.S. tariff policies.
The 16-acre park, part of the Essex National Heritage Area, also boasts a Carriage House, which is available for private rental, along with two beaches, a children’s play structure and splash pad, and a performance shell that hosts musical performances in front of spectators spread out on the expansive green lawn.
"The Falconer" on its white marble base stands guard between the rose garden and the seawall. Inspired by the original "Falconer" in New York's Central Park, it depicts a larger-than-life-sized youth in Elizabethan dress striding forward while releasing a falcon from his outstretched left hand.
Interestingly, Daniel S. Lynch, for whom the park is named, never experienced the property.
He bequeathed $400,000 upon his death in 1942 to create a public park in his native Beverly to make sure everyone would have a scenic place to go and enjoy the outdoors. He was inspired after encountering a private park in London that denied the public access to its natural splendor.
The Lynch Park Board of Trustees used Lynch’s gift to purchase the land from Beverly Hospital in 1943.
The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Memorial Day to Labor Day. Parking for nonresidents is $15 on weekdays and $25 on weekends, cash only. Parking is free for Beverly residents with a valid parking sticker.
More garden magic can be found at Long Hill on Essex Street. This former family retreat once owned by the editor of The Atlantic Monthly has been renowned for its collection of trees, shrubs and distinctive perennial plants for more than a century.
Long Hill is owned and operated by The Trustees of Reservations and is open for the season from April 1 to Oct. 29. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12.
There’s much more to explore in Beverly, including public beaches at Dane Street Beach and Independence Park on Lothrop Street. The downtown includes shops and restaurants along Cabot and Rantoul streets and a new restaurant on Water Street with views of Beverly Harbor.
The city also boasts three long-running theaters, The Cabot, Larcom Theatre and North Shore Music Theatre, as well as the Off-Cabot Comedy Club.