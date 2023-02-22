IPSWICH — Wednesday's regular season finale between the Ipswich and Marblehead girls hoops teams was a tale of two halves.
The Tigers shot out to a 23-11 halftime lead only to have Marblehead turn things around in the final two quarters. The Magicians outscored the home team 30-13 during that span, utilizing a strong full court press that gave the young Tigers fits and resulted in a 41-36 win for the Magicians.
The non-league game between NEC's Marblehead and the Tigers of the CAL served as a good tourney tune-up for both sides. Freshman Tess Andriano led the victors with 12 of her team-high 16 points coming after halftime on four 3-pointers. Sam Dormer chipped in with nine while Kate Burns was huge on the glass with nine boards.
"We came out a little flat, and that's something we have to improve to get ready for the tournament," said Marblehead coach Paul Moran, his team 10-7 going into the postseason after qualifying last week. "Burns did a great job on the boards. She's one of our strongest players, and Tess was terrific shooting those 3's."
Ipswich clung to a one point lead heading into the final eight minutes, but Dormer and Andriano drained back to back bombs to put the visitors ahead — and they never relinquished the lead.
"I was putting up those shots earlier, but they weren't falling," said Andriano. "I worked on correcting what I was doing wrong, and they started going in."
"The start was not good at all, and we had to reset," added Burns. "At the half coach changed some things up, and we had a strong second half. At the beginning of the year we had trouble falling behind early, but had been doing better lately. We have to be able to reset, especially in a tourney game when you don't want to get behind."
An 18-3 run at the beginning of the third quarter was sparked by Andriano, Dormer and Burns. The former tied the game at 26 all with a long shot, but the Tigers fought back to take a one point edge into the final eight minutes after Izzie Wetter stole the ball and put it in.
The visitors had a 12-6 fourth quarter scoring advantage, but it was hard to put the game away after Emma Campbell's layup closed the gap to 38-36 in the late going. The Tigers were forced to foul, and three times in a row sent freshman Marietta O'Connell to the line where she made four of the six shots to seal the deal.
"I felt the pressure," said O'Connell. "I knew I had to make those shots, and I just tried to say calm and not get too nervous."
Freshman point guard Lucy Donahue led Ipswich with 16 points, 13 of which came in the first half, and sophomore Hazel Hoog added eight. It was Senior Day, and the lone 12th grader for the home team, Campbell, was honored along with Marblehead's Isabelle Ferrante, Stella Monaco and Sara Bosio.
"You would have thought we never saw a full court press before, but in fact we practice facing it all the time," said Ipswich coach Chris Tolios. "In that second half we weren't taking care of the ball or getting to the right spots. Marblehead is a scrappy team, and they made a great comeback."
Marblehead 41, Ipswich 36
at Ipswich Field House
Marblehead: Dosch 0-3-3, O'Connell 1-4-6, Dormer 4-0-9, Monaco 0-0-0, Andriano 6-0-16, Forbes 1-2-4, Ferrante 0--0-0, Gillette 0-0-0, Bosio 1-1-3. Totals: 13-10-41.
Ipswich: Campbell 2-0-4, Donahue 7-0-16, Wile 0-0-0, Stein 0-1-1, Foley 0-0-0, Wetter 3-1-7, Hoog 3-0-8. Totals: 15-2-36.
Halftime: 23-11, Ipswich
3-Pointers: M — Andriano (4), Dormer; I — Donahue (2), Hoog (2).
Records: Marblehead 10-7; Ipswich 10-10