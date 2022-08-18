MARBLEHEAD — Signature Sounds’ recording artist Heather Maloney will bring her musical magic to Homegrown House Concerts on Friday, Sept. 2.
This past June, the Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter released her first live album, “No Shortcuts | Live at the Academy,” which is her latest for the Northampton record label she’s been with for the past decade. In 2009, she self-released her debut album, “Cozy Razor’s Edge,” followed by “Time & Pocket Change,” in 2011. Since signing with Signature Sounds in 2012, Maloney has released “Heather Maloney,” “Woodstock,” “Making Me Break” and “Just Enough Sun.” Maloney’s songs have played on NPR across the country and live appearances have aired on syndicated programming like eTown and AudioTree. Her song “Nightstand Drawer” was used in the season finale of the CBS TV series “Elementary.” She is also a brilliant illustrator and linocut artist who carves and prints visual representations of her songs on a variety of mediums.
Before her show in Marblehead, she’ll be gracing the stage at the famed Philadelphia Folk Festival, performing in Berkley Springs, West Virginia, and on the south shore of Lake Superior at the Porcupine Music Festival in Ontonagon, Michigan.
She’ll come “home” to Massachusetts with her Sept. 2 show here, followed by a slot at the Arcadian Folk Festival in Easthampton and two shows with High Tea, one Oct. 21 at Rockport’s Shalin Liu and the other at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.