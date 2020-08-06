This could quite possibly be the most lavish home you’ve ever had the pleasure of “peeking” into. Extensively renovated in 2013, this impressive oceanfront Gothic Revival is perched high above Manchester-by-the-Sea’s coveted Singing Beach, affording breathtaking views of the Atlantic and the sprawling rocky coastline from nearly every room. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Holly Fabyan and Paula Polo-Filias, it lists for $8,200,000.
“This is probably the most spectacular property on the beach, with vistas of Eagle Head, Crow Island, the Magnolia shoreline and beyond. It is seaside living at its finest,” says Fabyan. “From the time they purchased it in 2011, the current owners have enhanced this splendid home with luxurious modern amenities and quality craftsmanship, all the while preserving the elegance of its turn-of-the-century character.”
Nearly 2 acres of meticulously manicured grounds lead the way to a circular drive and a commanding stucco façade. A gracious entryway spanning front-to-back is simply fabulous with decorative moldings and trims, a striking staircase with intricately carved balusters, and two half baths. Formal yet adaptable rooms complete with wood-burning fireplaces and far-reaching water views, include a sun-drenched living room with pocket door and custom shelving and a dining room recently enhanced by a coffered beam ceiling and glass doors to a sprawling wrap-around deck. A private study is simply gorgeous with raised paneling, a gas fireplace, and a set of French doors overlooking sweeping lawns and terraced gardens.
Rounding off this level is an absolutely exquisite gourmet kitchen. Redesigned and expanded with the consummate chef in mind, it features custom cabinets, a wave-inspired center island with pendant lighting, a built-in bar area with fish copper sink, and a bumped-out breakfast nook wrapped in windows.
Sharing the second floor are three bedrooms, one being used as a media room, and a tremendous master suite boasting a secluded rooftop deck and a spa-inspired marble bath with oversized glass shower and a copper soaking tub. A private third floor brings two spacious bedroom suites with ocean-facing Juliette balconies.
On what is a long list of additional highlights, find tiger oak flooring, recessed lighting, updated electrical and heating systems, a four-car garage, a covered bluestone patio, and a spacious lower level with a walk-in safe well-suited for a wine cellar perhaps, suggests Fabyan.
“Despite its obvious size, this is a very easy house to live in, especially if you were to just utilize the first two floors,” she says. “You could search high and low but you won’t find anything quite like it. This is truly a slice of paradise!”
For more information on this rare offering, or to schedule a private viewing, call Realtors Holly Fabyan at 508-843-0678 or Paula Polo-Filias at 978-479-0157.
AT A GLANCE:
17 rooms
5 bedroom suites
6 full and 2 half baths
7 fireplaces
7,918 square feet
$8,200,000
LISTED BY:
Holly Fabyan, 508-843-0678
Paula Polo-Filias, 978-479-0157
J Barrett & Company