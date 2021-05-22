MARBLEHEAD — Winning two games on the road and losing two games at home, by shutout, was the story of the Marblehead softball team heading into Friday afternoon’s home game with Swampscott.
The Magician bats exploded for 15 hits and 14 runs, shutting out the Big Blue 14-0, on Friday.
Nicolette Fraser singled in the top of the first for Swampscott, one of only three hits for the visitors. Marblehead pitchers Lauren Donovan and Grace Martin combined for the win with Donovan fanning four batters and Martin striking out two.
Marblehead pitching did not issue a walk in five innings of play, with the game called under the mercy rule after Swampscott batted in the top of the fifth.
Marblehead started bringing home the runs in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Ila Bumagin worked a walk off of Swampscott starter Melanie Blood and came home on a bases loaded walk to Maeve Sogoloff. In the second, the hosts used walks and hits to push 10 runs across for an 11-0 lead after two innings.
Leila Walton walked to start things off in the second, moving up on a single by Dylan Kerble. Ila Bumagin walked to load the bases, and a Jolie Quintana double drove in Walton and Kerble. Also in the second, Ila Bumagin scored twice, Annika Haley, Quintana, Ashleigh Maude, Sogoloff, Lauren Donovan and Madi Monahan also scored in the big 10-run second inning for the Magicians.
Walton, the centerfielder who singled, doubled, walked and scored twice, said it was good to have a big inning, take care of their opportunities and finally win one at home.
“I think we needed one here; it’s nice to win at home on the new field,” Walton said. “I think we, and especially today, have become more confident at the plate, hitting, usually we’re working a lot on hitting. Compared to two years ago, we’ve become a much stronger hitting team, and that helps us out a lot now.”
Back at the plate in the bottom of the third, Marblehead added one more run. Haley reached on an error and scored the twelfth run on a hit by Abby Schwartz. Quintana and Maude came across in the bottom of the fourth for the final two Magician runs.
Ten of the 11 Marblehead batters in the game reached base via the hit of the walk. Bumagin had a hit and a RBI for the winners; Quintana had three hits and a RBI; Maude three hits and three RBI; Sogoloff had a single and a RBI; Amelia Rogers had her first hit of the season and also picked up a RBI; Donovan chipped in with a double and two RBI; Kerble had a single and Schwartz picked up two hits and a RBI.
Marblehead coach Johnny Gold was glad to finally break through, get some big hits and runs and finally win a game at home.
“The most important thing today is to get a win, they’re a team that’s growing, they’ll be okay, it’s going to be a tough year for them, we did what we had to do at the plate,” Gold said. “Lauren (Donovan) did great on the mound, our defense played great, we got the entire team in and it was really good to get everybody on the team in the game.”
“Grace Martin came in to pitch, that was her first bit with the varsity and she struck out two, we’re 3-2 now, we did what we had to do, like I said, we’re 3-2, we’ll take a win any which way you can get it,” Gold said. “We’ve got Danvers here on Monday, they’re a good team, and we’ll go from there.”
For Swampscott (0-6) coach Gary Moran, with just one senior, his young team is trying to figure things out.
“We are definitely inexperienced, we work them hard and they have been working hard, we faced a very good pitcher today, we hit the ball hard and put some balls in play,” Moran said. “We’ve got to make more plays, we did not make nearly enough good plays against a team like Marblehead, but our offense is coming around.”