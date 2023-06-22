This Tuesday, at Marblehead’s annual town election, residents voted not to pass a general override for the 2024 fiscal year, starting June 1st, that would raise property and real estate taxes $2.47 million beyond Proposition 2 ½ tax limits.
Without the override, the $102 million operating budget that was approved at last month’s town meeting will not be enough to maintain the town’s current level of services due to a structural deficit.
“With the override not passing, we have a balanced budget,” explained Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer. “[But] it is extremely tight. We have a number of public safety and public works positions that were vacant and we're not gonna be able to fill. And the schools are being impacted on staffing where they have actual layoffs as a result of the override.”
The cuts include a variety of jobs and services within town departments, police, and public works. Beyond that, 33 school positions and programs including athletic teams, language programs, and a suite of teaching and service jobs will be cut starting in July. Just last year a separate $3.1 million tax override specifically for school funding was heavily outvoted by the town, with around 70% of voters against the proposition.
“When dealing with the structural deficit, the sooner you fix it, the less costly it is. So, the challenge is that by not addressing the 2024 fiscal year structural deficit, It means it's gonna be a bigger challenge next year.”
A permanent tax increase has not been passed by the town since a 2005 override. Had the override passed, the property tax for single family homes would increase by roughly $248, with a median assessed value of $800,000.
“What I try to be clear on [is that] we presented a balanced budget with all the cuts already in it. We have a balanced budget no matter what. I never presume a successful override when I build a budget.So we hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.”
As far as Marblehead’s elected officials, Tuesday’s election also brought several changes. Among the select board, former chair Jackie Belf-Becker lost her seat to challenger Bret Murray, who is returning to the position after taking a six-year hiatus. Incumbents Sarah Gold and Paul Baker will not be re-elected to the School Board as retired Glover School Principal Brian Ota and former acting chair member Jennief Schaeffner, who had previously stepped down from the board back in 2019, were elected.