The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint past town administrator and Peabody resident John McGinn as an interim administrator. McGinn will take over for Jason Silva, who abruptly announced his resignation to the board to begin 2022.
McGinn served as Marblehead’s finance director for more than a decade beginning in late 2004. He ended his time in Marblehead with a 3½ year stint as town administrator before retiring in 2018. His retirement led to a hiring process that landed on Silva.
“I worked for the town for 14 years, and frankly I enjoy working for the town of Marblehead,” McGinn told the board at a meeting Wednesday night. “It sort of was my last stop on a long public sector career.”
McGinn, a long-time Peabody resident, worked 41 years in the public sector “primarily in the financial area,” he said. “I saw the opportunity in late 2004 to get a lot closer to home when Marblehead was advertising for a finance director.”
McGinn’s appointment comes at a vital time for Marblehead, as the town heads into Town Meeting season and needs a leader to oversee the formation of articles and the town’s annual budget.
“I never really thought I’d be sitting at a meeting like this evening. I’m very sorry to see Jason leave, but understand the role of an interim person is basically to keep things operating on a smooth basis for the town. Obviously, this is an important time of year, getting ready for Town Meeting as well as the whole budget process.”
There wasn’t much in the way of comment from the board before their vote, in part because three of the members already knew McGinn well — board veterans Jackie Belf-Becker, Moses Grader and James Nye.
Even before he could present, however, board newcomer Erin Noonan began offering praise.
“We haven’t worked together, but your reputation is impeccable in town, from what I understand,” Noonan said. “I talked to many people who have worked with you, so I’m excited to hear more about your background. Thank you for being here.”
Speaking toward the end, asked if he had questions, Grader said, “thank you very much for stepping up at this time. It’s great to see you again.”
The board is also launching the search process for Marblehead’s next permanent administrator. That included a brief summary that oulined the process for selecting a consulting firm and the requirements for soliciting bids.
Toward the end of his presentation, McGinn said his past work with Town Meetings from 2005 to 2018 give him “the experience to help you through this transitional period.”
“And frankly, I hope the transitional period is as short as possible, because i want to see the town move ahead as quickly as possible, getting a full-time, permanent town administrator,” McGinn said. “I have no desire to make this longer than it has to be.”
