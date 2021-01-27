Marblehead Rotary honors Milner

MARBLEHEAD — B. Charles Milner has been named Marblehead Rotary Club's Paul Harris Fellow.
The recognition honors those who have provided extraordinary service to the club in the current Rotary year, or who have contributions made in their name to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
Milner received the honor for the work he and his wife, Toby, have done in the literacy program of Mpumalanga, a northeastern province of South Africa. This is the third time Milner has been named a Paul Harris Fellow.
For more information about the Marblehead Rotary Club, visit www.marbleheadrotary.com or contact Julie Livingston at jlivingston@marblebank.com.
