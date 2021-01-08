BOXFORD — Many of Masconomet's girls basketball opponents this winter will be brand new. But if Friday night's Northeastern Conference debut is a sign of things to come, it could be business as usual for the Chieftains.
Using a combination of dogged defense and efficient transition offense, Masconomet took care of visiting Beverly, 52-30, at home Friday night. It was the season opener for both clubs, coming later than normal with delays across the state thanks to the ongoing pandemic, but certainly on defense the hosts were in midseason form.
Senior Jenna DiPietro, a quick 5-foot-6 guard, showed off incredible on-ball defensive acumen. She came up with four steals and was in the middle of at least a half-dozen turnovers, going coast-to-coast on steal-and-score opportunities a couple of times.
"It's a credit to her instincts and her athleticism," Masconomet head coach Shannon Kirwan said of DiPietro, who finished tied with backcourt mate Morgan Bovardi to lead the scoring column with 10 points each.
"Jenna's got the freedom to take those (defensive) risks and with as much as she's played over the years, she knows the right time to do it. She's one of our better defenders, and we'll rely on her to provide energy on that end of the floor all year."
Masconomet (1-0) had a tough start at the offensive end, missing its first seven shots, but ended the opening quarter on an 11-2 run sparked by six from DiPietro and a triple buried by junior Krystal Zepaj.
Liv Filmore, who scored eight, caught fire in the second quarter as the Chieftains opened up leads of 18-5, 20-6 and eventually 26-12 by halftime.
In all, nine Masconomet players found the bottom of the net. The third quarter featured a solid inside-outside game by forward Callie McSweeney (6 points) and junior Sarah Green chipped in five as the lead ballooned to as many as 25 points.
"I was impressed with the way we shared the ball tonight. We did a good job looking up the floor, hitting the pass," said Kirwan. "We never want to be one or two dimensional; we always emphasize that we're 11 and 12 strong."
The visitors from Beverly (0-1) were a bit shorthanded since returning all-star guard Kylie McCarthy was unavailable. That and graduating 1,000-point scorer Hailey Anderson made things a little difficult on the offensive end, but the Panthers got a nice lift from sophomore guard Nikki Erricola's game-high 10.
"She's made a big chunk of improvement," said Beverly coach Seth Stantial of Erricola. "Nikki backed up Kylie last season, and everything she showed tonight was better than what she was doing last year."
Senior Sydney Anderson had seven points and a team-high five rebounds for Beverly, and freshman Lauren Caley had a solid debut with six points.
"We're happy with our effort. Our communication needs to be better," said Stantial. "In the past we've had reliable scorers so we're running in the half-court and getting our defense set. This year we're going to need to manufacture transition, trying to switch between press and backing off. It can take some time."
Sophomore Taylor Bovardi had five steals and looked like a defensive weapon for the host Chieftains, who held Beverly to 12 baskets and under double digits in all four quarters. The only area that Masco didn't excel was 3-point shooting, where they were 1-for-8.
"There were a lot of positives, but still plenty to work on," said Kirwan. "We've been fortunate to start on time and have no delays. I think our kids are excited to be playing and we remind them almost daily that you never know when it could be the last day, so take advantage, soak it all in and let's work hard for a great season.
"So many of my fellow coaches in high school and college haven't even been able to see their teams yet, so we're really glad that we get to play and be together."
Masconomet 52, Beverly 30
at Masconomet Regional, Boxford
Beverly: Anderson 3-0-7, Mazzone 0-0-0, Hemsey 1-1-3, Gannon 0-0-0, Sullivan 1-0-2, Perron 0-0-0, Caley 3-0-6, Bilotti 1-0-2, Ollivierre 0-0-0, Erricola 3-2-10, Griffin 0-0-0, Coughlin 0-0-0. Totals 12-3-30.
Masconomet: Morgan Bovardi 4-2-10, DiPietro 3-4-10, McSweeney 3-0-6, Filmore 4-0-8, Zepaj 1-1-4, Caron 0-0-0, Green 2-2-4, Meixsell 1-0-2, Monagle 1-2-4, Dumont 0-0-0, Taylor Bovardi 1-0-2. Totals 20-11-52.
Halftime: M, 26-12.
3-pointers: B, Erricola 2, Anderson; M, Zepaj.
Records: B, 0-1; M, 1-0.