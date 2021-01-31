Saturday's game between Gloucester and Masconomet boys hockey was an instance where the start of the game did not set the tone for what was to come the rest of the night.
Just 15 seconds in, Gloucester's Jack Costanzo forced a turnover inside the blue line and scored on the ensuing shot to give his team an early lead. The rest of the game, however, was controlled by the visiting Chieftains, who controlled play territorially and stymied a Gloucester offense that was averaging over five goals per game in a 4-1 win at Talbot Rink.
"I thought we really settled down (after allowing the early goal) and ended up turning in a great team effort," Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson said. "We got a lot of guys involved tonight and that helped us out as the game wore down."
Gloucester head coach Derek Geary was quick to credit the Chieftains effort.
"That's a really good team that defended us well tonight," said Geary, whose team falls to 4-2 with its seconds straight loss. "I thought they were able to maintain their speed with all three lines for all 45 minutes. At times that pace caused a breakdown for us and they took advantage."
After Costanzo's early goal, Masconomet put the next 10 shots on goal with the tying tally coming five minutes in when Chris O'Grady forced a turnover and scored on a wrist shot, top shelf to make it 1-1.
The Chieftains finished off the opening frame with a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal, finishing up with a 30-19 edge.
Masconomet really took control with a pair of second period goals. Matt McMillan scored what turned out to be the game winner at 11:22 of the second frame and Nick McMillan added a power play tally just over two minutes later to send the Chieftains into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead.
Jackson praised the play of his third line as Nick McMillan, O'Grady and Mike Bevilacqua scored twice and played well in all three zones.
Gloucester looked to gain some momentum early in the third when Masco was hit with an interference and a roughing penalty just 1:07 apart, giving Gloucester 53 seconds of five-on-three time.
The Fishermen thought they cut the lead to one goal when Ryan Bergin stuffed home a rebound. But the goal was disallowed as the goal was knocked off of its peg, which is a frequent occurrence with the net at the zamboni end of the Talbot Rink. A mere seconds later, another scoring chance was negated when the net again came dislodged from its pegs.
Masconomet goalie Lucas Canelli also made several impressive stops on the Fishermen power play.
"It was a tough break but you can't blame tough breaks for a loss," Geary said. "I think we harbored too much baggage tonight when we caught a bad break instead of letting those things roll off of our backs and play shift to shift. You have to fight through adversity to win."
To make matters worse, Masconomet added to the lead a minute after the Gloucester power play ended with Aaron Zenus putting home a great pass from A.J. Sacco from right circle to left post to make it 4-1 with just under eight minutes to go.
"That's what power plays can do," Jackson said. "They can give you momentum but the momentum can go the other way too if it's killed off. I thought Lucas made some big stops there and then we got a big goal which really put us in a good spot."
Gloucester will be looking to get back on the winning track when Saugus visits Talbot Rink on Monday (4 p.m.).
Masconomet 4, Gloucester 1
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Masconomet 1 2 1| 4
Gloucester 1 0 0| 1
1st Period: G, Jack Costanzo (un.) :15; M, Chris O'Grady (un.) 4:56.
2nd Period: M, Matt McMillan (un.) 11:22; M, Nick McMillan (un.) ppg.
3rd Period: M, Aaron Zenus (A.J. Sacco) 7:54.
Saves: M, Lucas Canelli 18; G, Sean Bergin 26.
Records: M, 3-1; G, 4-2
