SALEM — Mask mandates will remain in place within the school district's pre-kindergarten classrooms until at least after April vacation. The rest of the district, meanwhile, takes them off in a week.
The School Committee voted 5-2 Monday night to go "masks optional" throughout all school areas serving kindergarten to grade 12 starting Monday, March 14. The decision extends to all students, staff and visitors in the impacted buildings, though masks are still encouraged as an option, and they're strongly recommended for those from households with immunocompromised or immunosuppressed members.
The committee broke from the recommendations of the district's health advisers, however, and preserved mask requirements in pre-kindergarten environments such as the Early Childhood Center and areas at Bates Elementary and Horace Mann Lab schools.
The charge to protect pre-kindergarten areas was led by Kristin Pangallo, a committee member and one of the four advisers, the one who offered a dissenting opinion on the issue from the rest of the group.
"I'd be more cautious and don't concur with the recommendation," Pangallo said, specifically regarding pre-kindergarten. "I think we're close to a point where we can remove the mask requirement, but I don't think we're there yet."
Central to that, Pangallo argued, was the lack of vaccine access to younger students like preschoolers. Currently, vaccine access begins at age 5.
"In January, at the peak of the omicron surge, there were hundreds of children hospitalized each day, so let's keep that in mind," Pangallo said. "Children are at risk from this virus."
Committee members Jim Fleming and Beth Anne Cornell highlighted concerns about Pangallo advocating against the advisers. The body includes school city health agent Dave Greenbaum, district physician Clovene Campbell, district nursing and health director Charlene Moske-Weber, and Pangallo.
"We've put a process in place, and now we're disagreeing with it," Fleming said. "I haven't heard any information whatsoever as to scientifically, and data-wise, why pre-K kids are going to wear a mask."
Earlier in the meeting, Fleming sparred with Manning on the issue, after she made the motion to keep masks on preschoolers. He asked her to clarify "what the data was and what the science behind (her motion was), not just the opinion of laypeople."
"I offered the opinion of laypeople I heard from," Manning countered, "because you offered the opinion of the laypeople you heard from. I consider that an even swap."
At that point, Manning pushed for preschool students to keep the masks on for now, and for the group to revisit that specific decision at a meeting in April.
"I'd just like to do one more check before that," Manning said, "and then say, 'great, go for it for the rest of the year.'"
When asked for the latest temperature from the scientific community, Pangallo said there really isn't any consensus because of the still-falling infection rates.
"We're coming into a time when it just isn't as clear. The science is limited," Pangallo said. "It has always been an emerging science, but right now, it's more a judgment call."
The dissenting votes came from Pangallo and Amanda Campbell, who shared Pangallo's concern and added that preschoolers have "a lack of access that we have to acknowledge. ... Not all of us have been able to make the same choices as others."
After the vote, Pangallo called on the committee — and the district — to put more effort into getting unvaccinated students vaccinated, arguing that the relaxing of the mandate means the district is responsible for the level of safety to students that masks will soon provide less of.
"Very many of our students aren't protected, and we know that children who aren't vaccinated are six times more likely to be hospitalized," Pangallo said. "I don't know what more we can do, but we need to be very creative, and we owe it to our community to get vaccines in our arms."
