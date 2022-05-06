In the world of birdwatching, a “big day” can be sighting over a hundred species of feathered friends in less than 24 hours.
The 24 hours between 6 p.m., Friday, May 13, through 6 p.m., Saturday, May 14, promise to be a “big day” for some of thousands of birders who will take part in Mass Audubon’s annual Bird-a-Thon at the conservation organization’s two nature centers and seven sanctuaries in Essex County and across the state.
It’s the nonprofit organization’s biggest single fundraiser of the year with a state-wide goal of $400,000.
“The reason we hold this event at this time of year is the northward bird mirgation that happens every spring, really peaks in mid-May. So, on average, the middle weekend in May is the best time to see the most number of individual birds and most number of species as birds are migrating north. Some of them come here and stay and some of them pass through on their way farther north,” said David Moon, Community Science and Coastal Resilience manager, North Shore, Mass Audubon.
“It’s at one of the most exciting times of the year for birds, so there is this progammatic element which is ‘let’s see as many birds as we can in 24 hours,’” Moon said, “It’s a lot of fun and it does help with the fundraising effort.”
“For me, it’s a big day when you try to see more than 100 species in 24 hours. We’re easily going to see 120 or 130 species. When you get a lot of people out there, no one person sees them all but you have a team of up to 75 people so you’re going to miss very little.”
“We have people that are really good at this — they can discern from one little ‘chip’ and know what it is and that’s cool.”
Money raised by the Mass Audubon Bird-a-thon will go to keep the sanctuaries and nature centers open, but it will also allow Mass Audubon to fund its Action Agenda.
Locally, for instance, monies raised by the Bird-a-thon will help seed a study on restoring the Great Marsh, the fragile ecosystem that’s struggling with the impacts of climate change.
Moon said funding will help a project in the works on determining if the introduction of bivalves can help filter out the nutrients that cause problems in the Great Marsh. The marsh’s 20,000-30,000 acres of saltwater marshes, mudflats, islands, beaches, dunes and rivers, stretch from coastal Essex County to Seabrook, New Hampshire.
“The bird-a-thon was this long-time tradition, it was lovely- ‘bird watching is fun and great.’ It is a celebration of an annual, beautiful phenological event of these birds moving through, but we’re digging in, we’re rolling up our sleeves,” he said of the Action Agenda and the work that will be funded by the 24-hour event.
Moon said he expects the county’s popular sanctuaries and birding spots to be extra busy during the 24-hour event.
“You know on the best (birding) weekend of the year, there are going to be hundreds people at that wildlife refuge on Plum Island birdwatching and it gets to where you can barely drive down the road and they are not all bird-a-thoning. In some years, at the mecca of meccas on the island — Hellcat Wildlife Observation Area — that parking lot, you just have to wait in line to get a spot, and that’s starting at dawn,” he said.
Last year’s event drew upward of 1,000 official participants with 274 species identified statewide and more than $300,000 raised.
Mass Audubon’s Chief Development Officer Victoria Jones reiniterated that the Bird-a-thon is at heart a fun, family-focused event with a serious purpose: to support Mass Audubon’s commitment to conservation and biodiversity. Birds face increasing threats from climate change and loss of habita and they need help now more than ever, she said.
“That’s why this year’s Bird-a-thon is so important,” Jones said. “Protecting birds and other wildlife and the habitats they depend on; engaging visitors at our statewide network of wildlife sanctuaries; and helping everyone from preschoolers to elders connect with nature; all of that work requires substantial financial resources and with our five-year Action Agenda also prioritizing stronger climate action and a commitment to access to nature for all, Mass Audubon’s goals have only grown more ambitious.”
Mass Audubon on the North Shore
Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary, Gloucester, Eastern Point Boulevard (private way), Trails: Open every day, dawn to dusk/Parking Lot: Gated lot open daily, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Endicott Wildlife Sanctuary, Wenham, 346 Grapevine Road, Trails: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, 87 Perkins Row, Topsfield, Visitor Center, Tuesday–Sunday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Closed Mondays (except holidays) Trails:Tuesday-Sunday, dawn to dusk. Closed Mondays (except holidays)
Joppa Flats Nature Center, 1 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, Tuesday — Sunday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Monday (except holidays)
Kettle Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Manchester, 17-acre island set aside for conservation, access prohibited
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Risley Road, Marblehead, Trails: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Nahant Thicket Wildlife Sanctuary, Furbish Road, Nahant, Trails: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, Patmos Road, Rowley, Trails: Open daily, dawn to dusk
Straitsmouth Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Rockport, 32-acre island 500 feet off Rockport, kayak accessible