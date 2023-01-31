Meet James
James Rutenbeck is an award-winning episodic producer of the PBS series, "Unnatural Causes: Is Inequality Making Us Sick?" (2008) and "Class of ‘27" (2016) is a 2021 Poynter Fellow at Yale University.
Local sponsors
Sponsored by Ipswich’s Ascension Memorial Church (AMC), Ipswich Human Rights Campaign, Ipswich ReCreation and Culture, and Ipswich Together, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Following the film, a panel discussion will feature Kafi Dixon, film co-producer and protagonist, Kenann McKenzie, PhD, Tufts University, the Reverend Bradford Clark, rector at AMC, and Katherine Pischke-Winn, moderator and member of AMC's Becoming Beloved Community committee.