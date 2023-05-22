PEABODY: On Sunday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory 185 Lake Street Peabody, will be the setting for a Memorial Day service with Rep. Thomas Walsh of Peabody as lead speaker Rep. Walsh will be joined by speaker Steve Patten of Peabody Veterans Services. The event will include local readers, a raising of the Flag, the Peabody Police Honor Guard, Beverly JROTC Colorguard, and the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Air Force JROTC Drill Team performing a rifle drill and dedicating the Veterans' Wreath. The event is held rain or shine, at the Veterans' Flag Circle at the park. Questions? Info@puritanlawn.com or follow Facebook.com/puritanlawncemetery.
DANVERS: The Annual Danvers Memorial Day Parade and Town Hall Ceremony is Monday, May 29, with the parade starting at Town Hall at 9 a.m. will follow the traditional route, stopping at the Porter Cemetery and Memorial Flagpole for laying of wreathes, and be followed at 10 a,m. by a ceremony at Town Hall. Augy Colarusso, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Japan and Korea and is the recipient of the Korean Service Medal has been honored by The Danvers Veterans Council as Grand Marshal. All Danvers veterans are invited to march in their civilian capacity. A trolley to Town Hall will be available for those who require handicap access.
At the ceremony, the Danvers High School Marching Band and Chamber Singers will perform. Guest Speaker will be Jim Ciman, a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, Naval Reserve, and Army National Guard, who also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, who will share some of this experiences.
If weather cancelation is necessary, a notice will be posted at:www.danversma.gov by 7 a.m. Questions? Contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira at 978-777-0001 x3025 or Dick Moody at 978-836-2395.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: On Friday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m., the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury Street, Hamilton, will run a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick additional movies showing every Fourth Friday, (June 23rd, July 28th, August 25th)
***Cancel in poor weather. Updates on Social Media at least 24 hours prior to each event.
COST: FREE Admission, Donations Appreciated
PARKING: Off street, Patton Homestead. Police details will be on hand to assist visitors
MISSION:
Public programming is a way for the Town to promote the awareness of this beautiful property, and in doing so, the Town is better able to support the preservation of such a place. We invite you to gather together at this historic property for this public event as well as recreation and leisure in your free time; the grounds are open to the Public dawn to dusk.
EVENT DETAILS:
May 26th – 6:30 event starts, 8:15 movie time
*All are welcome! – 6:30pm buy food or bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn before the movie starts at 8:15
Featuring:
· Qwill as the evenings DJ
· Cellar Door offering adult beverages and snacks
· Sheila’s Truck offering dinner options for all!
ABOUT THE EVENT:
· Food, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, beer, wine and cider will be available for purchase
· FREE, but donations are welcome!
· Fair Weather only – updates posted to Patton Homestead social media @pattonhomestead + www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
· Dogs on leach welcome!
· Bring chairs and/or picnic blankets; limited seating on-site!
olly Erickson
Director of the Patton Homestead
Mobile: 978-729-3617
Instagram @pattonhomestead
