SALISBURY — Mike Zito has a sure-fire cure for the winter blues — the 13th Annual New England Winter Blues Festival, Friday, Jan. 27, at Blue Ocean Music Hall.
Zito will headline the show with Nick Moss, Roberto Morbioli and The Wicked Lo-Down, and brings decades of guitar-slinging experience to bear for a night of blues. Fans can expect a great night, he said.
“It’s like a revue show. It’s fun and they are a great band. We’ll play a bunch of my material but what’s fun is at the end, the other guitarists come out and there’s a big finale. It’s always fun — it’s like a little touring festival that does four shows up in the Northeast,” he said.
The last few years have been heady for Zito. In 2018, “First Class Life,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, while “Blues Caravan 2018,” a Ruf Records album, captured performances with Vanja Sky and Bernard Allson.
In 2019, he released a tribute album to fellow St. Louis native and rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry, also on Ruf Records, enlisting the aid of great blues players such as Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Robben Ford, Luther Dickinson and Sonny Landreth.
Again, Zito earned all kinds of awards for “Rock ’n Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry.” But was Chuck Berry a bluesman?
“I was born and raised in St. Louis, I lived there for 33 years so that was a project near and dear to my heart. I didn’t think about making it as a blues record, but a tribute to my hero,” he said.
To make the case for Berry’s blues creds, Zito points out that the legend was a Chess Records labelmate with Muddy Waters early in his career.
Next came “Quarantine Blues,” which was recorded during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a healing love letter to his fans that heralded better days ahead. In 2021, he released “Resurrection,” on Gulf Coast Records, which he formed with Guy Hale in Nederland, Texas. Again, Zito’s efforts were rewarded, this time with the Blues Music Award for the 2022 Blues Rock Album of the year.
Recently, Zito’s been riding high on his live 2022 release, “Southside for the Blues.” And in two month’s time, he will celebrate his seventh album in just over four years as he joined forces with Gulf Coast Records label mate Albert Castiglia to record “Blood Brothers,” which will be released in mid-March with a tour to follow.
True to its roots
The blues, whether it’s borne out of Chicago, or St. Louis, or deep in the heart of Texas, take many forms. There are subgenres of subgenres. Zito describes his own personal brand of music as simply contemporary blues rock.
Regardless of what genre’s tops in pop music, the blues will always have its place in the American songbook, he said.
“Blues was popular music 60 or 70 years ago. It was Top 40 music in the early ‘50s, but nobody was selling millions of records because they had just started making records. So that was the only time in history that it was ‘pop’ music and, then after that, it was a resurgence and it’s been a resurgence ever since. It will never be ‘pop’ music again even though it might be a part of ‘pop’ music.”
Blues artists who sell millions of records sometimes do so by flirting with, or blurring, the line between the blues and whatever genre is popular at the time.
“B.B. King was on the road for over 20 years before he had a No. 1 hit with ‘The Thrill Is Gone.’ And that was in the ‘70s, and really, that’s like a ‘pop’ song. That’s just the way the genre is. Of course there were times in history when it became popular, by other artists like the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton. Of course, Joe Bonamassa sells a million records, but you can argue if he’s blues or not. There are crossover artists that have a wider range than some of the subgenre artists.”
Bonnie Raitt, for example, was a phenomenal slide guitarist for years, who made a name in the blues but then crossed over to become a million seller with heavy radio rotation, 10 Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement award.
“She found her own voice to crossover, keeping some of her blues in there but also as a pop artist. That’s what pop means — popular. Blues won’t ever be the most popular music again, and neither will rock ‘n’ roll. But, there will always be fans for it, both the blues and rock ‘n’ roll.”
Speaking of fans, Zito said it’s not a coincidence that he often plays New England. He’ll headline the 13th annual blues fest in January and then return in the spring with fellow blues guitarist Albert Castiglia to promote the newest release, Blood Brothers (See related story)
“We’ll be all up through the Northeast in April and I expect some great shows. We have a lot fans up that way, great music fans always up there in New England.”
When he gets the opportunity to travel and play overseas, Zito said he is reminded of the similarities among global music fans, and the slight differences.
“Fans are same no matter where you go ... Some of the places in Europe, treat it differently though. Maybe the first time you play in Switzerland, they all sit down, cross their legs and sit very quietly. And they will sit like that the whole show — it’s a little unnerving at first because you think, ‘I guess they don’t like what we’re doing,’ then at the end, they all clap and scream and make noise. And they loved it, so it’s confusing. It take a little getting used to.”
One thing that attracts crowds overseas, he said, is the simple fact that it’s music from America.
“Sometimes there are more fans there, they’re more into it. They’ll come out because it says there’s a band from America coming to play blues. They may not know who they are, what they sound like, but that doesn’t stop ‘em because they think, ‘Ohhh, there’s a band from America coming,” he said.
Royal touch
For four years, Zito was the founder and a core member the blues-southern rock “supergroup” Royal Southern Brotherhood with Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, Cyril Neville (of the Neville Brothers), bassist Charlie Wooten and drummer Yonrico Scott, a Derek Trucks’ band alumni. Together, they toured more than three dozen countries, released three albums and wowed critics and fans alike.
“In that band, we were not the Allman Brothers. We were doing our own thing, but it was nice to be able to play that music. It was always wonderful to play with Devon,” he said.
The idea of the band grew out of Zito’s work with Neville when they co-wrote a song, “Pearl River,” which went on to win blues awards. The initial idea was to play together more often and write more, Zito said. Allman had moved to St. Louis when he was 19 so Zito knew him for 20 years before they joined forces.
“So then it was the three of us, got together to write songs and it turned into a thing I don’t think any of us realized what might happen. It sounded fun and I think we all thought ‘OK, we’ll see.’ And for a hot minute there — for about four years — it just blew up and took off. I’m proud of the work we did. It certainly boosted my career immensely. “
It was, in fact, Zito who pulled the plug on the supergroup’s trajectory.
“I look back now and wished I’d stayed a little longer. I just stayed long enough to where I could tell. There was a certain point where everybody was ready to kind of do their own thing. I could tell that’s where it was going so I made the first move and took a bow and said ‘thank you.’ And I’m still good friends with Devon and Cyril today. Devon’s doing awesome,” he said.
“I’ve been doing my own thing for so long — that’s what I was most comfortable doing. I was least comfortable playing in that band, even though it was probably a great experience for me to do different things and try different things. I was ready to get back to the more blues-based rock music that I loved. And to be singing and playing all the time with my groups.”