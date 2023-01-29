HAMILTON — Ipswich and Hamilton police put out an alert for a missing elderly female with dementia about 10:15 Sunday morning.
Scarcely 10 minutes later, at 10:25 a.m., police were alerted by a passing MBTA commuter train employee of what they believed to be the missing woman, sitting alongside the tracks.
This led rescue units from the Ipswich and Hamilton police and fire departments, including their Polaris Ranger ETV, to follow the tracks until they spotted the woman just before noon, about 400 yards north of the Cutler Road Bridge
She was cold and tired but otherwise unharmed by her adventure.
Also working with the teams from Ipswich and Hamilton, was the Beauport Ambulance Service, Inc., which transported the woman to an area medical service for a precautionary checkup.