GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 31, Rockport 29: Trailing for most of the second and third quarters, Olivia Baker buried a fourth quarter 3-pointer to give the Generals the lead for good as they prevailed on the road.
Hamliton-Wenham was finally able to penetrate Rockport's zone defense late in the game, leading to some much needed points. Christa Coffey, who finished with eight points and 14 rebounds, hit a runner in the paint with 1:38 to go to seal the victory. Charlene Fibbe chipped in with six points and eight rebounds in the victory while Sarah Cooke finished with nine points.
Pentucket 43, Ipswich 19: The Tigers were unable to slow down the powerful visitors from West Newbury.
SWIMMING
Bishop Fenwick 98, Cardinal Spellman 63: Swimming in a 'virtual' meet, where each school swam at its home pool, then compared results against each other, the Crusaders powered through the water at the Greater Beverly YMCA to defeat their Catholic Central League rivals.
Hannah English led the way for the winners with victories in both the 500 freestyle (6:37.38) and 100 breastroke (1:31.64). Captain Emily DelBene finished first in the 100 freestyle for Fenwick in 1:04.19, as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Sabrina Botthof, Hannah English, Maria Ryan and DeAnna Gauthier in 2:09.44.
Hamilton-Wenham splits with Lynnfield: In another virtual meet, the Generals girls won, 101-71, while the boys bowed by a 121-41 score.
Ivy Joyal and Riley Reader powered the H-W girls, each taking two first place finishes. Joyal was first in the 100 fly and 100 back, while Reader did so in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Brigitte Worstell was also a first place finisher for the Generals in the 500 free, as was Linnea Schenker in girls diving.
The boys were led by Ryan Luo, who placed first in the 100 breast and second in the 200IM, In addition, teammate Micah Katz placed first in diving and was third in the 100 breast.