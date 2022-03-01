SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton says his guest Tuesday for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address is a former interpreter who served with American troops in Afghanistan — Ehsanullah Nizami.
Nizami, who will join the Salem Democrat and former Marine virtually for the evening, worked with American forces in Kabul, Helmand and Panjshir provinces in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2014, according to Moulton’s office. He served primarily with the Marines, but also with the Army. Nizami came to the U.S. in 2014 on a special immigrant visa and became a naturalized U.S. citizen last August, Moulton’s office said.
Nizami’s wife, mother and two sisters remain in Afghanistan with their own families. Two of his brothers were able to leave Afghanistan, but are now stuck in third countries, including one facing severe health issues in Pakistan, according to Moulton’s office.
Nizami has been working on providing social and cultural support to evacuees resettled in Massachusetts on the North Shore, including in Beverly. Moulton’s office said he brought the staff to meet with Afghan evacuees in February who were resettled to Beverly, and who expressed concerns including adjustment to their new environment, language challenges, housing, documentation issues and accessibility to employment.
“It is a great honor to be joined by Ehsanullah Nizami tonight. Despite the great risks to himself and his family, Ehsanullah’s service to the United States was invaluable to the safety of American service members in Afghanistan. His service continues today as he helps Afghan refugees settle in Massachusetts,” Moulton said in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many allies who served with American forces — and their families — remain in Afghanistan and are targets of the Taliban. This issue is personal for American veterans. I will continue to do everything I can to make sure these brave allies are not left behind.”
Tuesday’s announcement also included brief statements from Natasha Soolkin, Executive Director of the New American Association of Massachusetts, and the Rev. Jarred Mercer, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport, which has provided shelter to Afghan refugees.
Soolkin noted that her organization works with newly arriving Afghan families and many of them are eager to become active citizens and contribute to society. “As a Commonwealth, we have an obligation to support them as much as we can to find solutions to affordable housing and to reunite them with their loved ones,” she said.
Mercer, meanwhile, said that housing 19 Afghan evacuees in a converted classroom space in the church and helping support 21 other new arrivals to Newburyport in partnership with other churches and groups, has been a “privilege and blessing” in their community.
“The call to do all we can to love and support these friends, whose lives have been put in grave danger in their home country because of their relationship to ours, is a moral imperative of our time — and this includes creating opportunities for permanent housing and pathways to settle and flourish in our society,” he said. “...This isn’t about politics; it can’t be a partisan issue. This is about love of neighbor — about becoming more generous, gracious, and loving people — it’s about deciding what kind of human society we want to be and become.”