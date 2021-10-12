Jim Murphy remembers the phone call from his eldest son, James, like it was yesterday.
It was a few hours before James’ first-ever start as a high school quarterback. And there were a barrage of kids at school, wanting a piece of him – in the good sense – shaking hands, asking him questions, patting him on the back, etc.
“James said, ‘I can’t walk down the hall without hundreds of people wishing me luck … I just need some quiet time,’” recalled dad, smiling.
Jim called the school to get him dismissed a little early and drove a few miles away and picked his son up from school.
“He threw on some sweats and went to the couch watching some goofy TV show,” said Jim. “I think he just wanted to be a kid for a few hours before the game.”
That game?
It was against state powerhouse, Lincoln-Sudbury High.
Reading ended up losing a close game, but James threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Oh yeah, he was only 14 years old.
“I honestly couldn’t believe what I was witnessing,” said Jim. “He was already doing things I had no idea he could do.”
The best part, though, was this journey, long before that first start for James, and going forward.
If anybody knew what James was going, Jim was the right guy to call.
This was not his first rodeo as a quarterback guru.
Not even close.
In fact, he did something “junior” hasn’t done yet. He led a Reading High team, as its quarterback, to a perfect regular season (10-0) and a Div. 2 Super Bowl berth (losing to Methuen).
Then he took his talents to Northeastern University where he took over the starting job four games into his freshman season playing in 41 straight games, becoming a pro prospect – elite arm and athleticism – in his final season in 1997.
Jim played a season with Barcelona and became a backup quarterback to Drew Bledsoe and Scott Zolak in 1998.
“They remind me of each other,” said Billy Tucker, a former Reading High teammate and still best friend, as well as a Reading resident.
“Both are terrific leaders and ultra-competitive,” said Tucker, whose in the football business ranking high school players for college recruiters. “Jim was six-foot-three and 200 hundred pounds with a huge arm and really good accuracy. He was a late bloomer and if he had the training and exposure prospects he would have played at big Division One school.”
That was then and this is now.
The exposure is there. So is the experience of a dad who also coached at Merrimack College for five years (2003-07) before leaving for business opportunities and family.
James, now 16, is at 6-foot-5, with elite arm strength, probably a notch ahead of his dad. And he is drawing interest from the biggest of Div. 1 schools … as in Alabama and Notre Dame, among others.
“You can see it,” said Tucker. “They have a great relationship. And they are going through this process together, which is really cool to see.”
****
There are private schools, prep schools and sports academies available to those athletes, like James, to transition easily to big-time college programs.
Locally, St. John’s Prep, Phillips Andover and Governors Academy, perennial powers in several sports, are doable driving distances away for a Reading kid.
In fact, James probably would’ve received scholarship offers to take his talents to some of those schools. Or like some local athletes rated as highly as he is, moving to Florida to play at places like IMG Academy.
That was never an option, apparently, in the Murphy household.
“That was something that was brought up,” said Jim. “But we talked, the entire family, about how Reading High had everything he wanted, including great people and friends around him; a group that had played a few sports together, a talented group. Reading (High) is the best place for him.”
James admitted he probably could’ve gone elsewhere. But he rationalized why not spend the best years of your life with your best friends.
“There’s too many reasons to count, but just playing with my friend on a Friday night is the most fun I’ve ever had,” said James. “The coaching staff here is amazing, too. There is a tradition here. It’s a great school academically. I have so many friends and supportive people around me here that I love to death. This is where I’ve always wanted to be.”
Oh yeah, the football is pretty good, too. At least, coach John Fiore thinks so.
“I teach at the high school, in the social studies department,” said Fiore. “I went to Reading High. I think if you look at our track record in football, we are right there with the bigger, high-profile schools.
“We are one of the smallest schools in Division Two, yet we’re competing with most of the best,” said Fiore. “In recent years we are three (wins) and one (loss) against the Catholic Conference. We split with B.C. High, which is saying something. We’ve taken on Central Catholic, Brockton High … We take stock in what our student-athletes have in front of them. And they want to be a part of it. That’s why James, I believe, is at Reading High.”
While there is a lot football and quarterbacking related to the special bond between father, Jim, and son, James, there is a mutual respect.
James, the oldest of three children, including brother Jack (14) and sister, Kate (9), is the consummate big brother to his siblings, according to dad.
“We’ve very lucky,” said Jim. “James is a really good kid, first and foremost. The football is great, it really is, Friday nights are incredibly exciting; but he’s a great person, first, and that’s what Allyson and I are proudest of most. That’s honestly the best thing, when somebody in town says, ‘James really is a nice kid.’ That’s the best.”
James said he talks to his dad several times a day, usually starting first thing in the morning.
“We talk about a lot of stuff, including football,” said James. “He drives me to school every day. Now my brother, Jack, is in the car, too. We just seem to get along really well. I don’t know if every kid has that with their dad like we do.”
****
When it comes to football, though, dad and son are like peas in pod.
The fact that dad was the starting quarterback on very successful Reading High teams is meaningful.
When you add in the Div. 1 element, the pro element and the fact that Jim was the head coach at Div. 2 Merrimack for five seasons gives him cache with any teenager, particularly one as well-regarded as his son James is.
“Jim has broken down film and fundamentals of the position since James could walk,” said Tucker. “But his best guidance has probably come off the field, dealing with the mental aspects of the position and the responsibilities and accountability of being starting quarterback at any level.”
Dad is more impressed with his son’s growth mentally, improving in almost every area important in competing at the position at the highest level.
“His freshman year was amazing, to see him have the success he did right off the bat,” said Jim, of his son’s team, which finished 8-3 in copping a Middlesex League championship in 2019. “Then last year was tough in a lot of ways, because of the pandemic, in the Fall II season (last spring), but they were tough (5-1) and won another league title. But this year has even better.”
James not only averaged over 250 yards passing per game through early October, going undefeated, but the quality of his play improved exponentially.
“His accuracy is off the charts,” said Jim. “He’s making plays with his feet, which he had never really done before. He’s throwing the ball on the run better, extending plays with his feet. His confidence is where it needs to be.”
Coach Fiore said James has learned that statistics are good, but decision-making and winning supersede everything in football.
“Earlier (in September), James had probably his lowest statistical totals of the year against Belmont,” said Fiore. “I think he barely threw for 200 yards, which is low for him. But he made lot of decisions at the line of scrimmage, putting us in the right play pre-snap. We won the game 34-0 and I think he realized that you don’t have to have big success throwing the ball to win.”
Through his many “jam” sessions with his dad about quarterbacking, James has come to realize what it means to be a starting quarterback in high school, college or even professionally.
“There is a lot of responsibility that goes with the position,” said James. “I believe it’s one of the most important positions in sports. You’ve got a lot of guys relying you.
“You also understand you can’t do it alone. You need the receivers running the right routes and on the same page,” said James. “You need the linemen making the right blocks on every play. The quarterback position is just organizing and being responsible. It’s a tough position to play, but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Coach Fiore knew very early that James wasn’t normal, beyond the fact that he was starting as a 14-year-old.
He recalled a time late in a game when James was a freshman and Reading was vying for the Middlesex League championship against undefeated Winchester. Reading had one loss, but it was out of conference.
“It was the biggest moment of the game,” recalled Coach Fiore. “We had a third-and-short, and James comes over to the sidelines with a smile and suggests we go empty (backfield), spreading the field, so he can throw for a first down. It was funny. It broke the tension. Here was a freshman wanting to ice the league title.”
What did Coach Fiore call?
“We had 290-pound tackle and 275-pound guard on one side and a 225-pound guard and 250-pound tackle on the other side, so of course we ran the ball,” explained Fiore. “But it struck me how this kid, a freshman, had no fear of the moment. That’s not normal.”
****
What also isn’t normal is the advice James has received when it comes to the highly technical and pressure-packed world of big-time college recruiting.
His dad, Jim.
The fact that he has walked the walk and talked the talk in college football recruiting process as both an athlete and coach, long before his eldest son was born, has taken loads of pressure off his 16-year-old son.
“He’s really helped in that he’s told me to keep a level head and focus on playing, because that’s ultimately what the recruiting process is all about,” said James. “He helped me create the highlight tape. He’s helped reaching out to colleges. He helped set up my Twitter account, which is huge for recruiting because it’s what college coaches look at.”
But there are changes, big changes, from when Jim was one of the top quarterbacks in Massachusetts in the 1990s.
“When I was in high school (Northeastern head coach) Barry Gallup showed up with all ten of his assistants and watched me throw,” said Jim. “Boston University and UMaine were also schools that showed interest. But Barry was in my living room the first day he could be. I felt like a priority.”
That was then. This is now.
“The biggest difference is the Internet, in particular Twitter,” said Jim. “When I was a kid being recruited I had no idea what was going on nationally. Now you hit a button and instantly you send videos and links to colleges.”
Last spring, James and Jim, spent a few days mapping out the summer and what college camps to attend. It was basically the entire month of June.
They went through the bigger college programs that expressed some form of interest.
That list was impressive, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Duke, Harvard, Yale and Boston College.
The Alabama visit was all on Jim, who called offensive line coach Doug Marone, the former NFL head coach Buffalo and Jacksonville.
Marone happened to be at Northeastern University with Jim, in 1994.
“Doug says, ‘Hey, Murph! What’s going on?’ “ said Jim. “I told him what was going on with James and some of the schools we were looking at and he said to send some videos that he’d share with (offensive coordinator) Billy O’Brien.”
The videos of James from last year earned him a spot at Alabama’s camp, which dad attended with him.
“While James was throwing with everyone else he got pulled out and went to a private workout with Coach (Nick) Saban,” said Jim. “They brought a couple of the best receivers at the camp, too. I don’t think that happens too often.”
Jim was later told by Alabama coaches that James, who probably earned the visit because of his dad’s relationship with Marone, was better than they thought.
James also went to Notre Dame’s camp and got individual attention there from head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
“It was to go to the camps I did,” said James. “It was incredible experience seeing so many other talented players around the country. I loved every minute of it.”
While Jim appreciates hearing about the comparisons between he and James, he says “junior” is light years ahead of where he was.
“I didn’t get good until my junior and senior year at Northeastern,” said Jim. “I was pretty good size. I remember going to the Boston College Pro Day throwing in front of 28 NFL teams. I also did a private workout for the Patriots, which went pretty well. They ended up signing me.
“James knows so much more about the position and the game than I ever did,” said Jim. “Honestly, I love it. I’ve had a ball following his career thus far. Friday nights in Reading are special. I wouldn’t trade this journey with James for anything.”