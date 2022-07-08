Billy Novick Alto Sax, Clarinet, Vocals
A member of the Black Eagles since 1986 and leader of the band in 2018. Over 50 years as a performing artist, studio musician, arranger and composer. With guitar wizard Guy Van Duser, featured on the Prairie Home Companion radio show and a feature-length interview on “All Things Considered.” Seventeen albums under his own name, and sideman on more than 250 recordings and over 150 film and TV soundtracks. Arranger or composer for films, “Eight Men Out,” “Music of the Heart” and “The Opposite of Sex.”
Stan Vincent Trombone
Sole “original” member of the band at this point, formed his first jazz band as a junior high school student and took lessons from the principal trombonist of the Boston Symphony. At Brown University, played with the Brunotes, a Condon-style band. A member of Jean and Doc Kittrell’s Chicago Stompers, Tex Wyndham’s Red Lion Jazz Band, the Jazz Doctors and Exit Jazz Band that featured banjoist Gil Roberts.
Jeff Hughes Cornet
Melodic style has made Hughes one of New England’s most in-demand cornet players. Played and recorded with many bands including The Wolverine Jazz Band, The Paramount Jazz Band, the New Yankee Rhythm Kings and the Blue Horizon Jazz Band.
Herb Gardner Piano
Soon after moving to New York in 1963, began touring with Wild Bill Davison, Kenny Davern and Dick Wellstood as well as becoming a regular at the Metropole, Jimmy Ryan’s and Eddie Condon’s nightclubs. During the ‘60s and ‘70s, appeared with many of the classic jazz musicians in the NYC area, including Roy Eldridge, Gene Krupa, Henry “Red” Allen, Bobby Hackett, Jimmy Rushing, Max Kaminsky and even Wingy Manone.
Bill Reynolds Drums
A walking encyclopedia of drum styles. Equally talented in all genres, as likely to be found playing 1920s New Orleans jazz as post-Coltrane jazz with tenor titan Jerry Bergonzi. An alumnus of Berklee and the Navy School of Music, performed all over the world with varied artists and recorded extensively. More than 100 movie-TV soundtrack and jingle performances as a studio musician including “Seabiscuit,” “Honeydripper,” “Eight Men Out,” and “Sex in the City.” Taught at the University of Connecticut for 22 years.
Jesse Williams Bass
Was introduced to the rhythmic counterpoint of traditional New Orleans jazz by his parents as he was growing up. At 14, was attracted to Ray Brown which led him to Oscar Pettiford, Jimmy Blanton and finally Pops Foster. Recorded two Grammy and six W.C. Handy-nominated albums, performed at Lincoln Center, played with Bucky Pizzarelli, Duke Robillard, Al Kooper, John Hammond, Ruth Brown and Charles Neville.