SALEM — In 30 years with the New York Police Department, Lucas Miller ran undercover investigations involving drugs and guns, chased down murderers in the Bronx and became a leader in the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. They’ve all prepared Salem’s new police chief for his greatest challenge yet: the month of October.
Throughout Miller’s decades-long career leading up to the Witch City, community policing has always close to his heart: the officers on foot or bike patrols who know each business owner and resident by name and solve problems with handshakes instead of handcuffs.
Miller, appointed to be Salem’s new police chief on April 15, arrived in Salem May 1. He replaced retired police Chief Mary Butler and has taken over for Capt. Dennis King, who served as an acting chief following Butler’s retirement last July and will soon take over Marblehead’s police department as chief.
An official swearing-in ceremony will be held honoring Miller on Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. The event is invitation-only due to COVID-19 restrictions, so it will be streamed online so the public can watch in real time. A community meet-and-greet event will be held after at Armory Park, 2 Liberty St. by the entrance of Peabody Essex Museum, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Community policing at heart
Miller’s career began with a summer job as a police officer in the Wellfleet Police Department. He would later join the NYPD in 1990 as it was experiencing a transformation in its presence on the streets, he said.
“That was a very exciting time to be a police officer. Crime was at an all-time high, but the police department was mobilizing to do something about it,” Miller said. “I was assigned to a patrol precinct in Greenwich Village.”
Miller started on a foot post and soon graduated to car and bicycle patrols. The latter category he loved, because “when officers are on bikes, people see them and smile. Something about it makes them more approachable, less intimidating,” he said.
He later found his way into a community policing unit, “which was a new thing at the time,” Miller said. “For a relatively new patrolman, there was something awesome about it, where you weren’t tied to the radio. You were free to make relationships that you wouldn’t otherwise be allowed to do.”
“This community policing unit, it freed officers to be more creative, to develop better relationships and to find creative ways to solve these problems,” Miller continued. “The two most significant emblems of a police officer beside his badge are his gun and handcuffs, and the vast majority of problems you aren’t going to be able to solve with either of those. We were really encouraged to find more creative solutions.”
In time, Miller became a sergeant and was moved to the Bronx’s homicide unit, where community policing became a higher focus but also came at a higher emotional cost, given the gravity of each case.
“It’s the poorest borough in Manhattan, and I don’t want to say it has the highest crime rate, but it has significant crime,” Miller said. “One of the things that struck me the most is that even in a place that’s sometimes hostile to police — largely neighborhoods of people of color, and they had some understandable suspicion of the police — they all wanted to know a cop. They all wanted a cellphone number, and when things went wrong with them, they wanted the ability to call you and ask for help.
“It’s what drives me as a police officer, what drives me as a police chief,” Miller said, “and it’s really what makes policing worthwhile — making people safer.”
“So critical, given the times”
Since Miller arrived in Salem, he’s been meeting frequently with community leaders, city Mayor Kim Driscoll said. He’ll continue doing so this summer to “understand issues and concerns they might have, and also develop relationships that are so necessary today to make meaningful impacts within policing and law enforcement.”
And for that, Miller is the best candidate to take over the SPD in 2021, according to Driscoll.
“In order to be an effective law enforcement agency, you really need to have trust,” Driscoll said. “And the best way to do that is breaking down these barriers for access, where neighbors, residents, small business owner can exchange ideas with police, and police officers get to know them and get to know the community members as well.
“It’s so critical, given the times we’re in now, that there’s a meeting of the minds that develops relationships and trust,” Driscoll continued.
The ongoing transition happens as the city’s tourism engine starts to build up post-pandemic heat. October is quickly approaching, and while Miller is still in a position to learn his new city, he knows where some of the best police work this fall will take place: on bikes.
“For an event like Halloween, bicycles make sense,” Miller said, smiling. “We’re going to make use of bicycles as much as we ever have.”
WATCH IT LIVE
The swearing-in ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. The event is invitation-only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To watch the swearing-in ceremony from home:
Watch Salem Access TV on local channel 3;Follow the City of Salem on Facebook at facebook.com/cityofsalemma; orFollow SATV on YouTube at youtube.com/user/salemtv1.
