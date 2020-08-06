1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Alaska Airlines planes are parked at a gate area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Alaska Airlines said over 300 employees among the company's workforce in Anchorage may lose their jobs on Oct. 1. The company said the Anchorage layoffs are part of company-wide job cuts because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Alaska Public Media reported Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)