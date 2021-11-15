SALEM — A 33-year-woman was wounded and a 55-year-old man died from apparently a self-inflicted wound to the head in a shooting outside a Salem business Monday evening, officials said.
The shooting took place outside a business at 3 Technology Way shortly after 5 p.m.
Salem police Chief Lucas Miller and District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett held a joint press conference Monday evening where they said the woman was an employee of a sail making business.
That was the only tie to Salem discovered so far by investigators, who believe the man and woman are from New Hampshire.
Officials said they were working to confirm the identities of both and the nature of their relationship.
The woman was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. She was in critical condition Monday evening.
A firearm was found at the scene, according to authorities.
Miller said police received multiple calls about the shootings and found both victims on the ground. Investigators were still interviewing witnesses as of 9 p.m.
Police put out a public alert about the shooting just after 7 p.m. The roadway in that area of Swampscott Road, just off Highland Avenue and near First Street, was closed down as Salem and state police detectives investigated and gathered evidence.
Local area businesses were ordered to shelter in place, and roads in the vicinity were blocked off. The investigation is ongoing. Officials said there is no information to indicate an immediate, or ongoing, threat to the public.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office at 978-745-6610, or the Salem police anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627 — you do not need to give your name.