SWAMPSCOTT — A person was killed during an industrial incident involving a rock crusher at the Aggregate Industries worksite in Swampscott Quarry early Monday afternoon.
Public safety crews were still investigating and active at the scene an hour later, and the identity of the victim is being withheld for the time being, according to Sean Fitzgerald, Swampscott’s town administrator.
The first at the scene called for an emergency medical helicopter to transport the victim to a Boston medical facility at approximately 1 p.m., with the request for a MedFlight coming about five minutes after the initial call, social media activity documenting the initial calls reports. That MedFlight was quickly canceled about a minute later after those at the scene determined the victim couldn’t be saved. The injury was described by scanner reports as “massive head trauma.”
“Our hearts are going out to the family of the person that lost their life,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s such a tragedy, and we’re so heartbroken about this. Anything we can try to do to help this family and help support those that are impacted by this tragedy, we’re standing ready to do.”
The incident was described in a statement by Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker as “an apparent construction accident” involving “a rock crusher suspended above a quarry in the Aggregate Industries facility.”
The investigation into the death is being led by the State Police Detective Unit, Swampscott police and the Mine Safety and Health Administration. The DA’s office added that such incidents are also commonly investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and often the state’s Department of Industrial Accidents as well.
The quarry property, which is operated by Aggregate Industries, encompasses land in both Swampscott and Salem. The massive site runs along Swampscott Road in Salem and Danvers Road in Swampscott. The earth removal permit issued by Swampscott’s Select Board and reviewed by the Earth Removal Advisory Committee is renewed on an annual basis, according to the town’s website on the quarry.
