DANVERS — One person was transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter after a rollover crash on I-95 this morning.
According to state police, troopers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 8:27 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
Social media reports indicated it was in the vicinity of the Centre Street exit and Route 62.
State police said the sole occupant of the vehicle was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
As of 8:40 a.m., all northbound lanes were still closed as well as the left southbound lane.