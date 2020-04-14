Route 128 rollover

State police at the scene of a tractor-trailer that rolled over on the ramp from Route 1 northbound onto Route 128 northbound in Peabody Tuesday morning.

 Mass. State Police/Courtesy photo

PEABODY — State police say one person is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 1 Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported shortly before 10 a.m. on the ramp from Route 1 northbound onto Route 128 northbound in Peabody.

Photos from the scene show the rig lying on its side on the shoulder of the roadway. Initial reports indicated the driver may have only suffered minor injuries.

State police said the driver was transported to Salem Hospital and the ramp was closed.

Tags

Recommended for you