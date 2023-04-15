DANVERS — An 11-year-old Danvers resident is raising money for Project Bread’s annual Walk for Hunger on May 11 as part of his Bar Mitzvah project.
Reece Leshin will join more than 3,000 participants in a 3-mile walk around the Boston Commons or a similar length where they live to help end hunger in Massachusetts. With the walk in its 55th year, Project Bread hopes to raise over $1 million for Bay Staters struggling with food insecurity, the organization said in a statement.
“Last year was my first year walking in the Walk for Hunger,” Reece said in the statement. “I can’t wait to be the team captain this year. We plan to wear the Walk for Hunger t-shirt and hope to raise $1,800 for Project Bread. In Jewish tradition, the number 18 is special and represents ‘life.’”
Reece’s group “TBA 23” is made up of 10 friends and members of Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly. He’s already nearing his fundraising goal of $1,800 and hopes to meet it — or surpass it — by May 11.
Giving back to those in need runs in Reece’s blood. His father, Robert Leshin, is the director of the Office for Food and Nutrition Programs at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and received the annual Project Bread Patrick Hughes Award for Social Justice last year as a result of his work.
“With so many struggling during this challenging time, no one should worry about where their next meal will come from or if they’ll be able to feed their children,” Reece wrote on his donation page.
About 1 in 5 households with children in the state are struggling to have enough food, especially as pandemic-era expanded SNAP benefits come to an end, Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in the statement.
“That number jumps dramatically for Black, brown, and immigrant households,” McAleer said. “Participating in Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger is one way we can all do something real to make sure our neighbors in need can get the food to meet their most basic of needs.”
To donate to Reece’s team, go to https://tinyurl.com/reeceleshin. For more information about Project Bread and to sign up to participate in the Walk for Hunger, visit projectbread.org/walk.
For those experiencing food insecurity, go to www.projectbread.org/get-help or call Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 800-645-8333 for free, confidential help.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.