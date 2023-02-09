DANVERS — The 12-year-old St. John's Prep student who was shot to death along with his parents in his Andover home on Thursday was a "wonderful young man" and a "kind and gentle presence" on campus, the school's head of school said.
Sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson played the cello in the school's music program, was an avid reader and had a strong group of friends at school, St. John's Prep Head of School Ed Hardiman said in a press conference on the school's campus.
"As I've talked with his teachers this morning, the description they continually offer is that he was a very gentle soul who felt very grateful to be part of the Prep community," Hardiman said.
Sebastian Robinson and his mother and father were found shot to death in an Andover home in the early morning hours on Thursday. The case is under investigation.
The Essex District Attorney's office, in a statement shortly before noon, confirmed the identities of the family as Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their son, Sebastian. The statement said the incident "appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide" and that Andrew Robinson died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hardiman said school officials were notified at 5:30 a.m. that Sebastian Robinson was one of the victims. School officials canceled school for the day, met with faculty and staff, and held webinar meetings with parents, Hardiman said.
Hardiman said counselors would be available throughout the day on campus. A community prayer service was scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the school's Mahoney Wellness Center.
"As an inclusive Catholic Xaverian-sponsored school, part of the way that we learn to cope is to turn to our faith," Hardiman said.
Hardiman said Sebastian Robinson enrolled at St. John's Prep as a sixth-grader in September. The all-boy grade 6-12 school has about 1,500 students, including about 100 sixth-graders.
Hardiman said he was "very connected" to the school's music program and campus ministry program and described him as "extraordinarily creative." For a Halloween door-decorating contest, Sebastian created a door that included 3D models, QR code and a soundtrack.
"He was just a really wonderful kid with a great nature," Hardiman said. "He was an avid reader who very much impressed his teachers with his knowledge of books as they sat and talked about literature."
"Our community is heartbroken by the loss of Sebastian," Hardiman said. "The loss of a student within the context of a school, especially someone so young, heartbreaking. The circumstances of Sebastian's death are just extraordinarily tragic and we're still processing that."