SOUTH HAMILTON — The 14th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, featuring more than 70 works by artists from throughout the Northeast and beyond, will open on Saturday, Sept. 2, on the campus of Pingree School in South Hamilton.
The free exhibit, open to the public every day during daylight hours until Sunday, Nov. 26, includes 20 permanent pieces in the school's collection.
A reception with the artists on Sunday, Sept. 10 beginning at 1:30 pm, will feature a talk by honorary chair Alliison Newsome, a funcional artist who creates decorative rain collectors for gardens and other sustainable uses.
As a pioneer in sculptures that feature rain harvesting and water storage, her art serves not only as bright, sculptural beacons but as green-led functional components of a broader, infrastructural ecosystem.
"While most roofs and infrastructures are designed to dispose of water as quickly as possible," Newsome said, "I see rainwater as a resource to be harnessed. I want to make art that is future-proof, by marrying smart water management with public art. My hope is that my RainiKeep installations will be catalysts for visitors to mingle and will act as core public engagement."
For more on the exhibit at Pingree School, 573 Highland St., South Hamilton, go to pingree.org/sculpture-show or call 978-468-4415.