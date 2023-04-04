SALEM — Everything north of Boston should expect a boost in off-season tourism for the next two years, thanks to a $1 million grant to be announced later this week in Salem.
The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism is dishing out a $1 million “Travel and Tourism Season Extension” grant to the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau (NBCVB) and Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau. It will be the center of a grant announcement on Thursday at the House of the Seven Gables — a year-round attraction with gardens that bloom long before October hits.
The grant will cover marketing expenses for the region for two years, ending June 30, 2025, according to NBCVB. It will specifically target efforts marketing the region from November to April, with the first of two seasons beginning this fall. Some projects to be funded include a lodging campaign for overnight travel, a restaurant campaign, outreach to niche leisure travel segments as well as markets for group tours, meetings and events.
“We are grateful to MOTT for recognizing that the state is still in recovery and investing in innovative efforts to promote visitation to the North of Boston and Merrimack Valley (regions) during the slower winter and spring seasons,” said Nancy Gardella, NBCVB’s executive director. “Our collective goal is to drive traveler spending, increase occupancy and meals tax revenue, increase tourism market share, and support jobs.”
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, in an prepared statement, said the success of the tourism industry is “vital” to the region and Massachusetts’ economy, and praised the visitors bureaus and local chambers of commerce as crucial players in supporting this industry and promoting the North Shore as a year-round travel destination.
As tourism surrounding Salem’s Haunted Happenings through the month of October has ballooned, residents and city officials have repeatedly spoken to the idea of better promoting Salem’s non-spooky stories — especially during the offseason.
That isn’t to say officials haven’t been trying. While discussing Destination Salem’s efforts and budget with the City Council this past winter, the organization’s executive director argued that efforts to do that are already part of its regular routine.
“If you notice the cover of the Visitor Guide for 2023, it’s Derby Light and the schooner Fame, so there’s no mention of Haunted Happenings there,” said Kate Fox at the Feb. 1 meeting. “Honestly, yes, we’ve always marketed the rest of the year. I spend far more marketing the rest of the year than I do marketing October. October, however, is going to continue to grow — and we need to work on how we handle the visitation that’s coming because of that month.”
Now, speaking with The Salem News two months later, Fox said her organization “looks forward to supporting and collaborating with the efforts to increase visitation and tourism to the region during our shoulder and soft seasons (non-peak tourism months).”
“It’s important to remind travelers that communities like Salem and Gloucester are available year round,” Fox said. “While the peak season of the fall bolsters businesses so they can navigate the quiet winter months, we would all love to see more travelers when it’s quiet. The grant will allow the regional tourism councils to invest in marketing and promotions that will extend a year-round invitation to visitors in a way that individual communities like Salem cannot afford on their own.”
“I hate to say a rising tide lifts all boats,” she added, “but a grant as significant as this one has the chance to be an off-season king tide for all of us.”
