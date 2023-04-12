DANVERS — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a fire broke out at a home on River Drive Wednesday night.
Initial reports indicated that fire crews responded to the scene of a working fire at 7 River Drive with people trapped inside the building, around 10:30 p.m. The building was described as a two-story multifamily residence. The address is across from the John George Park.
Reports indicated that one person removed from the building was a child.
The main body of the fire was knocked down at approximately 11 p.m. Firefighters said their searches of the building did not turn up any other victims. Two people were transported to Salem Hospital.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.