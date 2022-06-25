Two Salem men now have permanent plaques next to their gravestones to mark their place in history at the Boston Tea Party.
On Wednesday, representatives from the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, Revolution 250, and with city officials honored colonial patriots William Russell and the Rev. Dr. John Prince by installing a commemorative marker first at Russell’s grave in Harmony Grove Cemetery, followed later in the afternoon by placing one in front of Prince’s burial spot at Broad Street Cemetery.
According to the museum, this was the first time either men’s gravesite was marked to recognize their role in the infamous act of rebellion that led up to the American Revolution. Russell’s gravestone does bear an inscription to that fact as well.
The museum says they have placed 90 commemorative markers at the graves of known Boston Tea Party participants to date. Their goal is to mark the graves of all 125 known participants who are buried in New England and across the U.S. by the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023.
The image depicted on the commemorative marker is inspired by Nathaniel Currier’s The Destruction of the Tea at Boston Harbor lithograph created in 1846, a popular and often used artistic representation of The Boston Tea Party. The marker will be on display indefinitely.
From the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum:
William RussellPatriot William Russell was born in Boston on May 24, 1748. He was a member of the St. Andrew’s Lodge of Freemasons, a group highly involved in pre-Revolution Boston politics. After his involvement in the Boston Tea Party, Russell went on to serve in the Revolutionary War as sergeant major in the Rhode Island Campaign under Col. Thomas Craft’s artillery regiment. Later, he joined a privateer as a captain’s clerk and was captured by the British twice, but released both times and returned to Boston. He died on March 7, 1784, in Cambridge, and was buried in Salem as it is believed his son resided there at the time.
Rev. Dr. John PrinceRev. Dr. John Prince was born in Boston on July 11, 1751. Following his graduation from Harvard College in 1776, he went on to study divinity, was ordained in 1779 and became pastor of the First Church in Salem and lived there until his death on June 3, 1836. Although he claims he was not a part of the Boston Tea Party, he was a member of the Freemason of the Massachusetts Lodge and was on several lists as having participated in the event. He definitely was witness to the destruction of tea as he informed the Columbian Centinel, the most influential newspaper in Massachusetts after the Revolution. Rev. Dr. Prince is receiving this commemorative marker as an “honorary participant” in the Boston Tea Party.